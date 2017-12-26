Daily Log: 12/26

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Ericka Michael, Toledo, boy, Dec. 23.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sancia Campbell, Toledo, girl, Dec. 19.

Irene and David Hertl, Sylvania, boy, Dec. 20.

Heather and Casey Underwood, Wauseon, boy, Dec. 21.

Toshia Hogan, Toledo, girl, Dec. 22.

Angela and Qu’Ran Fahringer, Toledo, girl, Dec. 22.

Daichyn Stewart, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.

Alicia and Cale Swanson, Tontogany, Ohio, Dec. 22.

Samantha Ditty, Monroe, boy, Dec. 23.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Kayla Preston, Swanton, girl, Dec. 24.

Kimberly Alt, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 25.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Heather and Brian DuVall, Toledo, girl, Dec. 21.

Julie and Norman Kujawa, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.

April and Joshua Daddox, Temperance, girl, Dec. 23.

Ashley Mason, Toledo, girl, Dec. 23.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Nena Malik, home broken into in 1200 block of Brookview, no loss reported.

Jacob Williams, four televisions, movie player, laptop computer, surround-sound system, and portable air conditioner from residence in 600 block of Brighton.

Leona Strunk, television from residence in 400 block of North Wheeling.

Danyelle Merriweather, television, tablet computer, and video game from residence in 1300 block of Buckingham.

Serah Matiru, television from residence in 1900 block of Broadway.

Devon Ellis, known person broke into home in 1100 block Pinebrook, loss undetermined.

Laibe Electric, assorted tools from business in 2100 block of West Central.

Latasha Flowers, identification and shoes from residence in unit block of West Oakland.

Devalia Doesey, home broken into in 300 block of Dennis, loss undetermined.

Rosanne Macut, jewelry, cash, and Christmas presents from residence in 2700 block of Ralphwood.

Deborah Rolen, home broken into in 4000 block of Caroline, loss undetermined.

Meleza Ulrich, television, clothing, and perfume from residence in 400 block of Prescott.

Valyncia Mickel, known person broke into home in 5000 block of Jamison, no loss reported.

Patrick Newton, televisions, cash, clothing, from residence in 500 block of Bates.

Shunda Collins, televisions, laptop computers, wallet with contents from residence in 4500 block of Woolcut.

Marguerite Gosik, home broken into in 1800 block of South Cove, loss undetermined.

Jordan Burchell, high chair and CDs from residence 3400 block of Middlesex.

Pauline Evans, pots and pans from storage in 3400 block of Middlesex.

Joshua Mickhail, shoes, clothing, and video-game system from residence in 1000 block of Woodward.

Tychetta Lucas, toys and laptop computer from residence in 400 block of Hyatt.

Gina Ying, water heaters and furnaces from property in 200 block of Broadway.

Makaia Atuma, cash, televisions, and guns from residence in 1600 block of Vance.

Bruce Snyder, jewelry, rare coins, and cash from residence in 6000 block of Dixon.

Thefts

Samuel Hensley, handgun from 1000 block of Fries.

Justin Dearborn, tires and rims from vehicle at home in 5800 block of Yermo.

Bianca Lofton, wallet with contents from 300 block of Palmer.

Albert Coci, cell phone, identification, and bank card from vehicle in 100 block of North Summit.

Dennis Tanner, firearm from 1600 block of Slater.

Mid American Salt, bags of salt from business in 1000 block of New York.

Estel’s Auto Lot, five catalytic converters from several cars on lot in 2700 block of South.

Leroy Parks, check from residence in 3200 block of North Detroit.

Nancy Cranston, prescription medications from residence in 3600 block of Hill.

Gary Phillips, firearm from residence in 4600 block of Ventura.

Zachary Blaine, video game, shotgun, and ammunition from residence in 1000 block of North Byrne.

Michael Ruiz, computer from vehicle in 3500 block of Devon Hill.