Daily Log

Daily Log: 4/29

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Destiny Aaron, Perrysburg, girl, April 27.

Emily and Brad Yoder, Bowling Green, girl, April 27.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Brenda Fugate, Perrysburg, boy, April 28.

Ashlie Gray, Waterville, girl, April 28.

