Daily Log: 4/29

Births
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Destiny Aaron, Perrysburg, girl, April 27.
Emily and Brad Yoder, Bowling Green, girl, April 27.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Brenda Fugate, Perrysburg, boy, April 28.
Ashlie Gray, Waterville, girl, April 28.
