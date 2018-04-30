Daily Log: 4/30

Crime reports

Burglaries

Janet Mruk, personal papers, cash, keys, and vehicle from residence in 2200 block of Mellwood.

Thefts

Ke’Mari Scales, wallet with contents from vehicle in unit block of Hidden Valley.

Andrea Walker, wallet with contents from 4300 block of Heatherdowns.

Daniel Harpel, temporary car tag from vehicle in 3300 block of Middlesex.

Linda Werley, credit card from 1900 block of Idaho.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Chonyc Perreault from Donna Perreault.

Donna Perreault from Chonyc Perreault.

Heather Padilla from Jeremy Padilla.

Corey Melchert from Carrie Melchert.

Timothy LaPoint from Holly LaPoint.

Latricia Dujean from Armand Dujean.

Ashley Zeigler from Andrew Zeigler.

Sandra Bowens from Anthony Bowens.

Ellen DeVaughn from Larry DeVaughn.

Dissolutions granted

Lucas County

Jessica Wenzlick and John Wenzlick.

James Losie and Melissa Losie.

Daniel Hirsch and Gail Hirsch.

Andrew King and Caitlin King.

Jeremy Hinde and Carla Hinde.