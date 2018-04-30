Monday, Apr 30, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Daily Log

Daily Log: 4/30

BLADE STAFF
Published on

 

Crime reports

 

Burglaries

 

Janet Mruk, personal papers, cash, keys, and vehicle from residence in 2200 block of Mellwood.

 

Thefts

 

Ke’Mari Scales, wallet with contents from vehicle in unit block of Hidden Valley.

 

Andrea Walker, wallet with contents from 4300 block of Heatherdowns.

 

Daniel Harpel, temporary car tag from vehicle in 3300 block of Middlesex.

 

Linda Werley, credit card from 1900 block of Idaho.

 

Divorces granted

 

Lucas County

 

Chonyc Perreault from Donna Perreault.

 

Donna Perreault from Chonyc Perreault.

 

Heather Padilla from Jeremy Padilla.

 

Corey Melchert from Carrie Melchert.

 

Timothy LaPoint from Holly LaPoint.

 

Latricia Dujean from Armand Dujean.

 

Ashley Zeigler from Andrew Zeigler.

 

Sandra Bowens from Anthony Bowens.

 

Ellen DeVaughn from Larry DeVaughn.

 

Dissolutions granted

 

Lucas County

 

Jessica Wenzlick and John Wenzlick.

 

James Losie and Melissa Losie.

 

Daniel Hirsch and Gail Hirsch.

 

Andrew King and Caitlin King.

 

Jeremy Hinde and Carla Hinde.

 

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…