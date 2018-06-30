Daily Log: 6/30

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

KirstenEdens, Toledo, boy, June 25.

Erin and Joshua Fraser, Perrysburg, girl, June 28.

Valerie DiMasso, Toledo, boy, June 28.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Christina Baldridge, Toledo, girl, June 28.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Curtilya and Philemon Abayateye, Toledo, boy, June 28.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Courtney and Brad Jankowski, Toledo, boy, June 28.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

June 22, 2018

Cory Copeland, 23, project engineer, and Danielle Jackisch, 23, case manager, both of Toledo.

Andrew Topping, 37, analyst, and Roxanne Anthony, 47, Realtor, both of Toledo.

Matthew Rice, 30, adult day-care provider, and Courtney Chalfin, 24, early childlhood mental health consultant, both of Maumee.

Jeffery Jordan, 53, delivery driver, and Donna Wellman, 59, medical biller, both of Toledo.

Levi Smith III, 53, IT technician, and Anataia Thomas, 46, janitorial, both of Toledo.

Frank Hagler, 59, driver, and Michelle Semler, 56, customer service, both of Toledo.

Nathaniel Hoffman, 23, vault teller, of Toledo, and Rebecca Shirkey, 23, inventory control coordinator, of Rossford.

Demond Williams, 40, manager, and Sondria Branford, 39, server, both of Toledo.

Timothy Bolduc, 74, retired, and Margaret Pauken, 61, job developer, both of Holland.

Stephan Heath, 26, and Taleica Morgan, 31, both of Toledo.

Alec Contat, 26, tree trimmer, and Taylor Sergent, 25, homemaker, both of Maumee.

Cory Henricks, 43, conductor, and Mindy Beta, 44, certified surgical technologist, both of Toledo.

Michelle Shonessy, 49, writer, of Monroe, and Jeanette Cocke, 48, product manager, of Temperance.

Angela Thompson, 46, production assistant, and Kathleen Mc- Coll, 40, graduate student, both of Toledo.

Jose Scott II, 37, laborer, and LaTisha Moore, 35, bus aide, both of Toledo.

Kenneth Ball, 36, vice president of customer relations, and Jessica Munoz, 30, cosmetologist, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Feymo Walker, assaulted from 2200 block of West Laskey.

Ilena Tage, assaulted in 1400 block of Queen.