Daily Log: 9/2

Births
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Ciara and Christopher Holinski, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 30.
Morgan and Ryan Lause, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 30.
Jordan and Devon Black, Bowling Green, girl, Aug. 31.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Chelsey and Kyle Bodi, Walbridge, Ohio, boy, Aug. 30.
Alesha and Bryan Haines, Millbury, Ohio, boy, Aug. 31.
