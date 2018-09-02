Sunday, Sep 02, 2018
Daily Log: 9/2

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Ciara and Christopher Holinski, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 30.

Morgan and Ryan Lause, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 30.

Jordan and Devon Black, Bowling Green, girl, Aug. 31. 

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Chelsey and Kyle Bodi, Walbridge, Ohio, boy, Aug. 30. 

Alesha and Bryan Haines, Millbury, Ohio, boy, Aug. 31. 

