Thomas C. Williams (1947-2017): Dundee coach built swimming program at school

Thomas C. Williams, who in a 40-year career at Dundee High School was athletic director, assistant principal, English teacher, and swimming and baseball coach, died Saturday in ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. He was 69.

Mr. Williams of Lambertville was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in January and began undergoing treatments, said his daughter, Bethany Rosinski.

At Dundee, where Mr. Williams spent his whole career, starting with teaching in 1971, he built the high school swimming program.

A standout swimmer in the breaststroke for Bowling Green State University, he coached the boys and girls squads, winning over 500 meets combined at the Monroe County school.

“He built the program,” said Bill Plumb, a retired athletic director for the school and close friend of Mr. Williams. “He had the ability to work with the kids to get the most out of them, which is what made him a great coach.”

Mr. Williams retired in 2009 but returned to coach swimming in 2015 after coach Christopher “Kit” Daniels died from cancer.

“He thought the kids needed a familiar face after that tragedy,” Mrs. Rosinski said.

Mr. Plumb said his friend stepped in to keep the program going.

“He didn’t want to see it just totally fall apart. He thought the kids needed a steady influence in their coaching and just in their lives. After Kit passed away he volunteered to take it over again,” he said.

The team finished the 2015-16 season with a 12-2 overall record and sent eight swimmers into state competition. Mr. Williams was named the Southeastern Michigan Independent Swimming League Coach of the Year. He continued to coach the boy’s team into February after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Mr. Williams was born April 9, 1947, and grew up in Parma, Ohio. He earned a scholarship for swimming to attend BGSU, where he gained a Mid-American Conference title in the breaststroke.

He married the former Patricia Tuttle on June 17, 1972. She died March 16, 2013.

At Dundee, he taught English and then became athletic director. He finished his career as assistant principal. He also coached boys junior varsity baseball for several years.

The high school's natatorium, which was built in 2003, was named after Mr. Williams before he retired.

He was inducted several years ago into the BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Surviving are his daughters, Megan Keane and Bethany Rosinski; brother, James Williams, and four grandchildren.

A gathering for family and friends will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., Temperance.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Dundee United Methodist Church.