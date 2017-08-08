Jutta Maria Taube (1951-2017)

Jutta Maria Taube, formerly of Monclova Township, a former president of the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education, died Thursday in the Kobacker House hospice, Columbus. She was 65.

Walter Taube, Jr., her husband of 43 years, said she died of cancer. She was diagnosed in May, 2016, he said.

Mrs. Taube was president of the Springfield Board of Education on and off from 1988 to 1993, each time for a one-year term. Before that, she at different times volunteered for the school district as a reading tutor and a board member.

“She was an excellent school board member and president, involved in the schools and the community,” Ken Musch, a school board member and a former board president, said. “She was always very opened-minded and willing to listen to all sides of the issue.”

Mrs. Taube was born Oct. 15, 1951, in Stuttgart, Germany, to Gottfried and Isolde Katz, who preceded her in death.

She came to the Toledo area in 1958, when her family moved to the United States.

In 1970, Mrs. Taube graduated from Start High School and continued her education at an area dental laboratory-technicians school. She graduated from there in about 1973, her husband said.

She later was a dental technician at different times for a couple of area dental labs until about 1982, when she quit her career to be a stay-at-home mother and to volunteer for the school district in her spare time.

“She had a great love for children, and she wanted to help wherever she could,” Mr. Taube said. “Children were her main concern. She just loved to have children around her and to be involved in their activities.”

In the mid-1980s, Mrs. Taube went back to college and earned an associate degree in business administration, majoring in accounting and finance.

She later was a tax preparer for the former Dundee Cement plant until the early-1990s, when she became a certified treasury manager. She was as a treasury manager for consumer research firm TNS in Toledo until 2014, when she retired.

In her free time, Mrs. Taube enjoyed cooking ethnic German meals for family members, especially for her grandchildren, Mr. Taube said. Fond of flowers, she also liked to garden.

Surviving are her husband, Walter Taube, Jr.; daughter, Amanda Taube; brothers, Rainer Katz and Kevin Katz, and two grandchildren.

There was no visitation. Services were private.

Arrangements were by Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio.

The family suggests tributes to a local hospice of the donor’s choice.

Contact Mike Sigov at sigov@theblade.com, 419-724-6089 or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.