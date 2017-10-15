Howard 'Gus' Blair (1933-2017)

Howard “Gus” Blair, a lifelong Toledoan who opened a business with his daughter after he found a niche for fixing sewing machines, died Thursday at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 84.

He suffered from a seizure on Tuesday and was transported from his West Toledo home to the hospital, where he was not responding to medical treatment, his daughter, Linda Blair, said.

Howard 'Gus' Blair Enlarge

He died just one day before his 61st wedding anniversary with his wife, Sylvia. They married Oct. 13, 1956.

Mrs. Blair suggested an idea of what she thought would be a hobby for her retired husband. He retired as a engine technician from the Champion Spark Plug Company. Her idea led Mr. Blair and his daughter to open Sew Many Stitches, a sewing machines sales and service shop.

“My mom and I were always sewing and there was a favorite place that we would get our sewing machines,” Ms. Blair said.

One day, Mrs. Blair went into that store and she jokingly suggested to the owner that her husband help fix the machines. He was known to be quite handy.

“If you needed something fixed, Gus would do it for you,” Mrs. Blair said.

Mr. Blair started working for the store, fixing the sewing machines.

Sewing machines became more computerized, and the store owner suggested Mr. Blair and his daughter, who frequently did alterations, become certified in their technological advances. The more they learned, the more they realized they should open their own store.

In 1994, the father-daughter duo opened Sew Many Stitches.

“We had really caring and loving customers. We just valued the relationships that were created through that business,” Ms. Blair said.

Ms. Blair said her father always took the time to make sure his customers understood the machine, frequently having classes of 30 to 50 women lugging their machines into the business to learn how to service or clean them.

One of those women, Janet Tisci, was a frequent customer. She was eventually recruited to work as a salesman at the store.

“Howard was a great guy. He was a marvelous person,” she said. “Everybody loved Howard. I can’t say enough about him.”

The store was sold in 2004.

Mr. Blair still fixed machines at home, and helped repair machines from Hancock Fabrics, his daughter said. He continued until the past two years after having a stroke, which affected his dexterity, his daughter said.

He was born Feb. 17, 1933 to Anna and Floyd Blair in Toledo.

He grew up in the Trilby area and participated in acrobatics at Whitmer High School.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and served as a gunner’s mate, tending to the weapons, in the Korean War.

He was on the first missile launching boat in the Navy, his daughter said.

He also served for approximately 12 years in the Navy Reserves, frequently serving duty on the weekends or sometimes even 30-day stints, his daughter said.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughter, Linda Blair; and son, Scott (Gail) Blair.

The family will receive guests from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to Groceries for Life through Emmanuel Baptist Church and Emmanuel Christian School.

Contact Allison Reamer at areamer@theblade.com, 419-724-6506, or on Twitter @AllisonRBlade.