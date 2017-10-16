Ellin J. Bick (1944-2017)

Ellin J. Bick, 73, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 15, 2017. BLADE HANDOUT Enlarge

Ellin Bick of Oregon, a retired longtime Toledo teacher and administrator, died Sunday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 73.

She died from a respiratory failure after a long illness, her daughter, Kim Kamelesky, said.

Ms. Bick worked for about 35 years at Toledo Public Schools, starting in the late 1960s as a school counselor at DeVilbiss High School. She later was at different times assistant activities principal and assistant principal at Rogers High School and the director of outdoor education at TPS, retiring in the early 2000s.

She later was the principal at the former Meadows Choice Community Elementary School in Toledo for several years until she retired permanently in about 2010, her daughter said.

“She was very popular with her students and her fellow staff,” her brother, Jim Jeffery, said, adding that a Facebook page announcing her illness had more than 200 people respond with text messages, wishing her well.

“She loved working with younger children. She had a strong personality and worked hard with kids who needed extra help. She went out of her way to help them. This was her life work. She loved it,” he said.

Mr. Jeffery added that her students’ parents were very appreciative of her extra efforts, with one naming a child after her.

“She once took me to a Rogers basketball game around 1993,” her daughter said. “As we entered, the audience gave her a standing ovation and then she was given a student appreciation award at halftime.”

Ms. Bick was born June 5, 1944 to Gordon and Helen Jeffery in Toledo, where she graduated in 1962 from DeVilbiss. She later went for four years to Ohio State University and then for two years to University of Toledo, from which she got her bachelor’s and master’s degree respectively, both in education.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Gerald Bick; son, Jonathan Bick, and sister, Emily Pollard.

In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughter, Kim Kamelesky; brother, Jim Jeffery, and five grandchildren.

She was a former member of First St. John Lutheran Church in Toledo.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 5650 Starr Ave., Oregon.

Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon.

The family suggests tributes to the hospice or the Hope Community Church.

