Rev. Derrick E. Roberts (1952-2017)

The Rev. Derrick Roberts, a retired Toledo school principal who was a founder and the director of the citywide Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir, died Wednesday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania. He was 65.

He died of lung cancer, said his wife of 38 years, Deborah Roberts.

Reverend Roberts was also a musician at Toledo’s St. Paul Baptist Church, music consultant at Family Baptist Church, and chairman of the board of the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses. Having received an honorary doctorate in 2011 from Eastern Theological Seminary, Lynchburg, Va., he was ordained in 2014 at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, where his father, the Rev. John Roberts, is pastor.

He also was convention planner for the NCGCC from 1999 to 2010, the year he was installed as the national convention’s chairman by the late Bishop Kenneth H. Moales, Sr.

Reverend Roberts retired from Toledo Public Schools in 2005 after 31 years of service. Most recently, he was principal at the Lincoln Academy for Boys for several years.

He was previously principal at Elmhurst Elementary School in the 1990s. Having started at TPS in 1974 as a music teacher at Keyser Elementary School, he also was at different times a TPS intern teaching consultant and assistant principal at Pickett Elementary School.

In 1989, the Outstanding Young Men Of America of Montgomery, Ala., named him an Outstanding Young Man of America. In 1999, the Ohio Parent Teacher Association named him Principal of the Year.

“He was a perfectionist,” said Larry Jones, a retired principal of the former Nathan Hale Elementary and a close friend. “He demanded excellence from everybody in everything he was a part of. As and educator, minister, musician, the choir director, and music consultant — in every capacity — excellence and Derrick were almost synonymous.”

Said Mrs. Roberts, “He was an excellent father and a loving husband. He loved his family, his church, and his interfaith choir. ... And he was a very energetic person. He believed in giving God his best at all times.”

In a 1994 Blade profile, Reverend Roberts referred to Elmhurst students as “my children” and talked about his unconditional love for them. He also said he wanted Elmhurst to be a model school for Toledo.

Born Jan. 17, 1952 in Toledo, he was active during his youth in the Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. He also taught himself to play the piano before starting formal, private music lessons at age 10, his wife said.

In 1970, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and then went to Bowling Green State University, graduating with a bachelor of music education degree in 1974. He later obtained a master’s degree in education administration supervision from the University of Toledo.

“Next to the word of God, music deserves the highest praise,” Reverend Roberts told The Blade in 2015. “It is the gift of language combined with the gift of sound that reaches the heart of people, with the capacity to unify listeners into one accord.”

Surviving are his wife, Deborah Roberts; parents, Bernice Roberts and the Rev. John Roberts; daughter, Jelise Roberts; sons, Jeremy Lincoln and Darius Coleman; brothers, the Rev. Jeffrey Roberts and Tracy Roberts, and a granddaughter.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. James “The Armory” Church, 3310 Nebraska Ave., with a musical service at 6 p.m. The visitation will resume Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 640 Indiana Ave., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m.

The family suggests tributes to Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir or the Rev. Dr. Derrick E. Roberts Scholarship Fund.

