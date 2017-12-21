Stanley J. Kulish (1938-2017)

Stanley J. Kulish, an electrical engineer who applied logic and an analytical mind-set to endeavors ranging from designing health-care products to fixing his car, died Tuesday in Sunset House. He was 79.

He had Parkinson’s disease and heart problems, his son Bart said.

Mr. Kulish, formerly of West Toledo and Sylvania, retired in the early 1990s from Gelman Sciences in Ann Arbor, where he worked on blood and respiration filtration systems. His name appeared on numerous patents throughout his career — and afterward as a consultant for an invention to separate oxygen from air.

“He’s always an analytical person, and he was open and strived to know something new,” his son Dave said. “If he didn’t learn something new every day, he wasn’t happy.”

His son Bart said: “If you could think of the 1960s electrical engineer with a pocket protector and a slide rule, that was my dad. His personality matched the profession.”

Born Oct. 30, 1938, in Stamford, Conn., to Mary and Stanley Kulish, he was a 1956 graduate of J.M. Wright Technical High School and aspired to be an electrician. He received a scholarship from what was then Tri-State University in Angola, Ind., and graduated in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

To start his career, he worked for a submarine manufacturer on New York’s Long Island. He later was an engineer employed by EPRAD, a Toledo-area manufacturer for movie and drive-in theaters. His name was attached to a patent for a movie projector control to ensure viewers noticed no interruption when one film reel ended and another began.

He continued to focus on research and development with DeVilbiss Co. in Toledo, where he worked in the health-care division from the late 1960s until 1980. He helped design oxygen concentrators — “his biggest point of pride,” son Bart said — and medical nebulizers. He worked on ultrasound equipment that could detect fetal blood flow and heartbeats.

“My dad had the ability to listen to the marketing side,” son Bart said. “He was involved with the customer presentations through the years. He would get into the field with salespeople and hear customers’ needs and be able to interpret them.”

His son Dave said: “He really loved the team concept of things.”

In the early 1980s, Mr. Kulish worked for Allied Health Care in St. Louis. He briefly owned a sailboat manufacturer in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. after he retired.

Off duty, he was hands-on, son Bart said.

“He believed that if there was a problem that needed to be taken care of with the house, the car, he wanted to do it, and he had all the equipment to take care of it,” son Bart said. “He stuck with it until he figured it out.”

Mr. Kulish grew up boating and fishing and resumed those pursuits in Toledo. As a member of the Toledo Power Squadron, he taught boating safety to the public.

Most weekends after he retired, he and friend Heidi Simmons went to ballroom-style dances held at Slovenian American clubs in Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

“It became his passion,” son Bart said.

He and the former Marilyn Bauer married Nov. 21, 1959. She died Aug. 11, 1992.

Surviving are his sons, Barton and David Kulish; daughter, Eileen M. Kulish, and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Urbanski Funeral Home on Secor Road, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Gesu Church, with visitation in church after 9 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to Notre Dame Academy.

