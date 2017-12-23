John Bentley (1937-2017)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — John Bentley, a Bowling Green State University professor emeritus of music who had played oboe with several professional woodwind quintets, died Nov. 28 at Silverado Memory Care, Naperville, Ill. He was 79.

The family did not release the cause of death.

Mr. Bentley retired as a professor emeritus about 10 years ago from BGSU, where he was a professor of music performance studies since 1972. He also was coordinator of the woodwind faculty in the BGSU College of Musical Arts and a member of the resident faculty ensemble Venti da Camera.

He previously had taught at universities in Iowa, Michigan, and Tennessee. He also taught at the Interlochen Art Camp.

Mr. Bentley was a past Ohio chairman for the National Association of College Wind and Percussion Instructors.

He had performed with woodwind quintets in Toledo, Bowling Green, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville, and Yale. He also was at different times principal oboe in various symphonies — including the Knoxville Symphony — and was conductor of the Wartburg Community Symphony, Waverly, Iowa.

“He was a very strong person, who had very definite ideas about music and how the college should grow,” said John Sampen, a friend and a fellow faculty member at the BGSU’s College of Musical Arts. “And he was a very good leader and mentor to his students and younger faculty.”

Regionally, he played oboe in the Bowling Green Woodwind Quintet, which began in 1965 and was comprised of resident faculty members.

He also gave oboe concerts at the university. The music pieces he performed at a 1973 concert included Adagio — Theme and Variations in F Minor by Johann Hummel and Sergei Prokofiev’s Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 for flute and piano.

He also researched unpublished music manuscripts at libraries in Europe.

Mr. Bentley was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Florence, Ala.

He graduated in 1955 from Sydney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Ala. He then went to the University of Alabama, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

He later got a master of fine arts degree from George Peabody College in Nashville and a doctor in musical arts (oboe) degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He also undertook advance studies at Yale University.

Mr. Bentley was preceded in death by his parents, Christmas and Mertiss Bentley, and his brothers, Frank and Donald Bentley.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Judith Oaks Cook; daughters, Julia Bentley and Jennifer Requiron; and five grandchildren.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Millstone Lounge at Monarch Landing, 2255 Monarch Dr., Naperville, Ill.

Arrangements are by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Naperville.

