Carl F. Dorcas (1926-2018)

Carl F. Dorcas, a lawyer who was chairman of the charter commission when Sylvania became a city and later served as law director, died Feb. 14 in Kingston Residence of Sylvania. He was 91.

He was in declining health, his son, Cedric Dorcas, said.

Mr. Dorcas retired at the end of 1996 after 26 years as Sylvania law director.

“He would say he wanted to do the best job he could for elected officials,” his son said. “He tried to stay out of the limelight and tried to give the elected officials the best information he could to do their jobs.”

The city has remained well organized and largely free of controversy, said James Moan, who succeeded Mr. Dorcas and was law director for 17 years.

“Much of that is directly attributable to the foundation Carl laid out when he was law director,” Mr. Moan said.

File cabinets full of material from Mr. Dorcas still line the office of Leslie Brinning, law director since 2013.

“I appreciate that legacy every day. Every day I refer to his files,” Ms. Brinning said. “I don’t think his importance can be overstated.

“He was always such a gentleman, and he commanded respect,” she said. “You always wanted to know what Carl thought of something.”

Mr. Dorcas was elected twice to what was then Sylvania Village Council, but resigned six months into his second term, in 1958, to devote more time to his family and to his work as an attorney.

Sylvania became a city after the 1960 Census showed its population above 5,000. Mr. Dorcas was chairman of the commission formed to write a charter for the new city.

He had a leading role, as law director, when the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District was formed in the late 1980s. The community was among the first in Ohio to use a state law “that allowed for expansion of recreation beyond the municipal boundaries,” Mr. Moan said. “That was significant.”

Mr. Dorcas also helped oversee land acquisition for Pacesetter Park.

“He was a strong leader for the city of Sylvania,” said Mr. Moan, whom Mr. Dorcas hired in 1972 as an assistant city prosecutor. “Clearly, he set the standard. He was precise. He was organized. He never was flustered.”

Mr. Dorcas, who was admitted in 1951 to the Ohio Bar, also maintained a private law practice for many years in downtown Toledo and then in Sylvania.

He was born April 1, 1926 — during a blizzard, he said — in the family home on North Main Street, Sylvania, to Ivadelle and Floyd Dorcas. He was president of his 1944 graduating class at the former Burnham High School in Sylvania. He served in the Army Air Corps at the end of World War II, and his stateside duty included repairing airplanes at a base in Arizona.

He received bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Toledo.

He was a longtime member of Sylvania First United Methodist Church and, as the congregation prepared a move from Main Street to Erie Street, Mr. Dorcas was chairman of the building committee.

He was a Mason and a member of the Zenobia Shrine.

Until a few years ago, Mr. Dorcas swam at least five days a week — first at the former downtown Toledo YMCA, then at the YWCA, and most recently at the West Toledo YMCA on Tremainsville Road. He water skied until age 80.

He and his second wife, Betty, took part in the social dances held by the Lamplighters Dance Club until it folded in 2012.

He and the former Lelah Trombly married Aug. 19, 1950. She died April 5, 2004.

Surviving are his wife, the former Elizabeth Hebble, whom he married Feb. 26, 2006; daughter, Pamela S. Dorcas; son, Cedric F. Dorcas; stepdaughters Heidi Wamsher and Lucette Wright; brother, Raymond Dorcas; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

At Mr. Dorcas’ request, his body was donated to UT’s college of medicine and life sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio.

“He wanted to help whoever he could as long as he could. That was my dad,” his son said.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. March 10 at Sylvania First United Methodist Church, with family and friends gathering after 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania.

The family suggests tributes to the church or Parkinson’s disease research at UT’s college of medicine.

