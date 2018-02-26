Anne Magdalena Botton (1922-2018)

TIFFIN — Anne Magdalena Botton, a retired area business owner and community volunteer who had nine children and was deeply religious, died Wednesday at her Tiffin home. She was 95.

The family did not release the cause of death.

Mrs. Botton was co-owner and secretary of Venetian Marble Mosaic Co. until retiring several years ago.

She was a past board member of the Calvert Catholic Schools in Tiffin,

Throughout her lifetime, Mrs. Botton revered the Rosary. She prayed Rosary Novenas to Our Lady daily for the past 70 years, her daughter Rachel Herron said.

“It was how she handled raising nine kids,” Mrs. Herron said. “We used to joke that whatever we did, she would pray through whatever crisis we would be in at the time. ... She was very witty and wise. And she tried to be the best mother she could. And she was a happy person. She loved life and she loved people.”

Mrs. Botton was born Oct. 31, 1922, in New Riegel to Amadeus and Elnora Lonsway.

She attended New Riegel High School until she quit at the start of World War II to help work on the family farm.

“It was very, very hard work, she told us. She used to say how exhausted she was by the end of each day,” her daughter said. “But she knew her dad and her sister couldn’t do it alone. And she said it was probably the hard work in her youth that gave her the strength to live a full and long life.”

The school in 2013 presented her an honorary high school diploma for life experiences, something Mrs. Botton took pride in, her daughter said.

Mrs. Botton married Pio L. Botton of Tiffin in 1947. He died in 1986.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she was a past president of St. Mary Altar Rosary Society.

Her other memberships included the Daughters of Isabella, St. Francis Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Knights of Columbus, and the Allen Eiry Senior Center, all in Tiffin.

In her free time, Mrs. Botton enjoyed being with family and friends. She also liked to travel with her husband, mainly in the United States.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Pio Botton; brothers, Ernest, Clifford, Fermin, Alton, and Clarence Lonsway; sisters, Mary Lonsway, Dolores Miller, and Helen McCartan, and two great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Brigid Boyd, Rachel Herron, Lisa Bosler, and Regina Runion; sons, Ernest, John, Louis, Victor, and James Botton; 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory, 135 N. Washington St., Tiffin.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 85 S. Sandusky St., Tiffin.

The family suggests tributes to the church or the charity of the donor’s choice.

