Harry F. Loehrke, Jr. (1921-2018)

Harry F. Loehrke, Jr., an instrumental employee at Owens-Illinois Inc. who helped developed glass for technological use, died April 17 at his South Toledo home. He was 96.

He suffered from bladder cancer, said his daughter, Sue Bolanis.

His love for technology continued throughout his life and career.

Mr. Loehrke worked at Owens-Illinois for at least 35 years. He began his career after college as a physicist. Throughout his career, he had several positions, including chief of new development, personal director of the technical center, technical center facilities manager, and manager of administrative services. He retired from Owens-Illinois as a manager of craft services in 1983, Mrs. Bolanis said.

One of his biggest contributions was his work with cathode ray tubes, the devices found in the back of televisions to display images.

“He worked on the glass for those kinds of things that we really don’t have in our TVs anymore,” said his son, Craig Loehrke.

He also helped develop ceramic-like material, his son said.

“He was pretty instrumental in developing this glass chemistry that would work well in the electrical needs for these tubes,” said Craig Loehrke, who followed in his father’s footsteps as an engineer.

Mr. Loehrke was born July 29, 1921, to Harry and Laura Loehrke. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1939 and earned an electrical engineering degree and master’s degree in management from the University of Toledo.

He also served as an elder at Westminster Presbyterian and Glendale Presbyterian churches.

During his younger years, Mr. Loehrke worked at the Vernors ginger ale plant and he always had the beverage in his refrigerator, Mrs. Bolanis said.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as a second lieutenant and navigator/​radio operator on a B-29 during World War II.

During a stay at the University of Chicago, Mr. Loehrke and his friends were cutting through an area to play handball when a guard stopped them. They were nearing the Chicago Pile, the world’s first nuclear reactor, which was built in at the university in the early 1940s.

“It was just a funny story, no one knew it was there,” Mrs. Bolanis said.

Mr. Loehrke married his high school sweetheart, Joan, on Dec. 4, 1944. She preceded him in death in 2009.

“They were the golden couple — golden because they were so well suited for each other. They balanced each other out,” Mrs. Bolanis said.

He enjoyed family vacations, technology, and sports. While he wasn’t the best golfer, Mr. Loehrke made three holes-in-one during his life, earning a certificate from each.

“He was so kind. He had so much integrity and respect for every person, he treated people well,” his daughter said.

Mr. Loehrke is survived by his son, Craig; daughters, Susan Bolanis and Ann Evans; six grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

