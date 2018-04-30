Nelva Ethel Van Dusen (1916-2018)

Nelva Ethel Van Dusen of Holland, a retired bookkeeper for a family business, died Wednesday in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio on South Detroit Avenue. She was 101.

She suffered from a respiratory condition and stayed at the hospice for 10 days, said her daughter, Marlene Davis.

Van Dusen Enlarge

Mrs. Van Dusen was a bookkeeper for the former Van Dusen & Associates in Toledo for at least 25 years, since its inception in the mid-1960s through the mid-1990s, when her husband, Charles I. Van Dusen, who owned the business, closed it and retired. The company designed and built spray-painting equipment for the automotive industry and toy companies.

“She was tough and she was very healthy,” her daughter said when asked to explain her mother’s longevity. “Most of her life, she had no health problems at all. ... And she ate butter and she drank vodka and it did no harm. And she smoked cigarettes until about 38 years ago.”

In her earlier life, Mrs. Van Dusen enjoyed dancing and dining out. In retirement, she kept her mind active by playing bridge and doing crossword puzzles, which she did well into her 90s until she he developed glaucoma and couldn’t see.

“She was very sad she couldn’t see, but she kept busy by listening to books on tapes,” her daughter said. “She had about three crates of them delivered once a month by the Toledo [Lucas County] Public Library.”

She was also active in her grandsons’ lives, always prodding them to be successful, her daughter said.

Mrs. Van Dusen was born May 28, 1916, in Toledo to Matilda and Fred Miller.

She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. After graduating, she worked at different times at area doctors’ offices, assisting patients.

She married Charles I. Van Dusen in the late 1940s. He died in 2000.

Mrs. Van Dusen was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Her other memberships included area dance and bridge clubs.

Surviving are her daughter, two grandsons, and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation and services will private.

Arrangements are by Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor’s choice.

