Josephine E. Wohn (1913-2018)

GENOA, Ohio — Josephine E. Wohn of Genoa, a retired school teacher, whose teaching benefited from her love of travel, died Wednesday in Genoa Retirement Village. She was 105.

She died in her sleep, apparently of congestive heart failure, Tom David, her nephew, said.

Mrs. Wohn retired in 1976, after 30 years of teaching at different elementary and junior high schools in Ohio.

“She loved to travel and she brought that in the classroom and she wove that into her teaching, especially of social studies,” Mr. David said.

“And that’s what made her classes so interesting and that’s what many of her students remembered much later. I still had them come up to me in recent years to ask me how she was doing. And they told me that,” he said.

Mrs. Wohn taught the sixth grade at what now are Xenia Community Schools from 1946 until 1949. She then taught English and social studies to sixth, seventh, and eighth grades at Graytown Elementary School in Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District for seven years, from 1949 to 1956.

She later taught all subjects to the sixth grade at Brunner Elementary School in Genoa Area Local Schools, from 1956 until 1965, when she transferred to Genoa Junior High. There, she taught social studies to the seventh and eighth grades until retirement.

Her professional memberships included the National Education Association and the Ohio Education Association.

In retirement, Mrs. Wohn stayed active and drove until she was 97, her nephew said.

She was born April 22, 1913, in Genoa to Albert and Carrie Camper.

In 1930, Mrs. Wohn graduated from Genoa High School at age 17, after starting first grade a year early, at age 5, in order to keep up with her friends, her nephew said.

She then went to Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, graduating in 1934 with a bachelor’s degree. Ever since college, she remained a proud member of the Chi Omega sorority, her nephew said.

In 1935, Mrs. Wohn married Curtis Bradstreet. Mr. Bradstreet died in 1945.

In 1983, she married Nicholas Wohn, Jr. He died in 1984.

In her free time, Mrs. Wohn enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and traveling. She traveled extensively, both stateside and abroad, including a 1978 trip around the world.

She was a life member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Genoa.

Her other memberships included the Coterie Club of Genoa, 20th Century Club of Genoa, and area bridge card clubs.

Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her sister, Alice David, and brothers, Richard and Dean Camper.

Surviving is her son, Richard “Dick” Bradstreet.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Genoa.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel of St. John’s United of Christ Church, Genoa.

The family suggests tributes to the church or the Genoa Branch Library.

