PAUL BRIGGS, 1947-2018

Paul Briggs, a retired City of Toledo employee who was a longtime Toledo Sports Arena usher and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, died Thursday at his Toledo home. He was 70.

He died of lung cancer, Vee Ann Briggs, his wife of 47 years, said.

Mr. Briggs retired in 2000 after 27 years as a Vactor-truck operator for the city's sewer department. He also was an usher at the Toledo Sports Arena for 42 years, from the mid-1960s until it closed in 2007.

“He was really good as an usher,” Mrs. Briggs said. “Everybody knew him. We couldn't go anywhere without running into somebody who wanted to talk to him.

“His family was very important to him. And he was a very hard worker, working two jobs for about 20 years,” she went on to say.

Mr. Briggs was born Oct. 16, 1947 in Toledo to Walter and Beatrice Briggs.

In 1967, he graduated from DeVilbiss High School and later that year volunteered for the Navy. He later did two tours of duty in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1971.

He met his future wife at a DeVilbiss High School football game in 1966 when he was a senior and she was a freshman at the high school. They got married in 1971, several months before he was discharged, she said.

“He was a very loving husband,” Mrs. Briggs said. “He treated me really good. He liked to spoil me. He bought me jewelry and he took me places, like Disney World and Niagara Falls.”

In his free time, Mr. Briggs enjoyed watching football, baseball, and hockey games as well as taking his wife out to dinner. He was an avid Ohio State fan and he “loved” Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions, his wife said.

Mr. Briggs was a member of VFW Post 2898 in Toledo. His other memberships included the Sylvania Moose and Club 16 Ballfield in Springfield Township.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Ray Briggs.

Surviving are his wife; brother, Al Briggs; and sister Ethel Adams.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home,1163 W. Sylvania Ave.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice.

