Found starving, recovery of 'pit bull' Harry Potter has been magical

He’s the dog who lived.

Harry Potter, a “pit bull” estimated at about a year old, has recovered from extreme starvation. Once a walking skeleton lucky to be alive at all, the dog is now healthy and seeking a forever home.

“He’s probably within a pound or two of his ideal weight,” said Jean Keating, executive director of the Lucas County Pit Crew. “He’s perfect.”

He was found as a stray June 26 in the 900 block of Underwood Avenue wearing a loose black collar and dragging a black leash. He weighed just 21.2 pounds upon intake that day at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control.

Shelter staff named him Harry Potter because he was found on the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book about the young wizard in the much beloved young adult series by author J.K. Rowling.

Kristen Barbernitz of Fremont has fostered the canine for about a month. He has nearly doubled in weight, now coming in at 41.5 pounds. Just within the last week, she said, his tail filled out and the vertebrae are no longer visible.

“I thought I was going to have him a lot longer,” Ms. Barbernitz said. “I didn’t think he would be ready this quick.”

Harry Potter’s previously dry, inflamed skin also has recovered, and he has developed a velvety coat.

“His feet especially were really red and raw,” Ms. Keating said. “Everything has healed up nicely.”

Ms. Barbernitz said Harry Potter retained the super sweet demeanor he quickly became known and adored for at the county shelter. He gained energy as his health improved and is more playful, but he still enjoys cuddling on the couch and being with people.

“He loves everything,” she said. “He loves to play with other dogs. He’ll go grab a toy an initiate play, and when he’s done, he wants to come over to lay on your lap and be with you.”

Harry Potter struggled initially with crate training and spending time alone, but he has learned it’s not so bad.

“He doesn’t like to be confined to one space,” Ms. Barbernitz said. “He still has a little separation anxiety, but it’s nothing unmanageable, and he’s getting better.”

Anyone interested in adopting Harry Potter should send an email to pitcrewapplication@gmail.com.

Contact Alexandra Mester amester@theblade.com, 419-724-6066 or on Twitter @AlexMesterBlade.