Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/10

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Aug. 8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chihuahua, tan male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe heart murmur, severe dental infection, old jaw fracture, arthritic with stiff gait and curved back, impaired vision); surrendered July 27 by Kim Oats, Kitchener Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brindle and white female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (vomiting, not eating, unwilling or unable to sit or stand, swollen and hard abdomen, rapid breathing, grim prognosis); stray taken to shelter Aug. 7 by Jaclyn Curry, Perth Street, Toledo, from Perth Street, Toledo.

German shepherd, tan and brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, bad hips, difficulty walking, not eating, pain); surrendered Aug. 8 by Kim Chiles, Oakwood Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered Aug. 8 by Deborah Hedges, Bennett Road, Toledo.

Dog adopted

Dog adopted out Aug. 8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; stray picked up June 19 by a control officer at 1215 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Waterville.

Dogs transferred

Dogs transferred Aug. 8 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up July 3 by a control officer at 826 Vance St., Toledo.

Chihuahua mix, red and white female; stray picked up July 11 by a control officer at 724 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo.

Pomeranian, white female; stray taken to shelter July 30 by Joseph Carroll, Cadillac Court, Toledo, from Field Avenue and Cadillac Court, Toledo.

