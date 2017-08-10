Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/10

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Aug. 8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Chihuahua, tan male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (severe heart murmur, severe dental infection, old jaw fracture, arthritic with stiff gait and curved back, impaired vision); surrendered July 27 by Kim Oats, Kitchener Drive, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, brindle and white female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (vomiting, not eating, unwilling or unable to sit or stand, swollen and hard abdomen, rapid breathing, grim prognosis); stray taken to shelter Aug. 7 by Jaclyn Curry, Perth Street, Toledo, from Perth Street, Toledo.
German shepherd, tan and brown male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (12 years old, bad hips, difficulty walking, not eating, pain); surrendered Aug. 8 by Kim Chiles, Oakwood Avenue, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, brown female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe); surrendered Aug. 8 by Deborah Hedges, Bennett Road, Toledo.
Dog adopted
Dog adopted out Aug. 8 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; stray picked up June 19 by a control officer at 1215 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Waterville.
Dogs transferred
Dogs transferred Aug. 8 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up July 3 by a control officer at 826 Vance St., Toledo.
Chihuahua mix, red and white female; stray picked up July 11 by a control officer at 724 S. Byrne Rd., Toledo.
Pomeranian, white female; stray taken to shelter July 30 by Joseph Carroll, Cadillac Court, Toledo, from Field Avenue and Cadillac Court, Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.