Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/12

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dog killed

Dogs killed Aug. 10 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull” mix, black and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (charging gate and trying to bite through fence during playgroup Aug. 9); surrendered July 28 by Mary Szalkowski, South Lathrop Road, Harding Township.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (mounting other dogs, not taking correction, remains focused and stiffening during playgroup Aug. 9); stray picked up Aug. 1 by a control officer at 810 National Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (stiffening, charging fence during playgroup Aug. 9); stray taken to shelter Aug. 1 by Floyd Benion, Woodmont Road, Toledo, from Summit Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and orange male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (tested positive for highly contagious parvovirus, no transfer partner able to take); stray picked up Aug. 10 by a control officer at 943 Norwood Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (tested positive for highly contagious parvovirus, no transfer partner able to take); stray picked up Aug. 10 by a control officer at 806 Nevada St., Toledo.

Dogs transferred

Dogs transferred Aug. 10 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Siberian husky mix, black and tan male; surrendered Aug. 1 by Samantha Hess, Midfield Drive, Maumee.

“Pit bull,” white and brindle male; stray picked up Aug. 10 by a control officer at 506 Arden Pl., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.