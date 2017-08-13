Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County dogs for adoption: 8/13

  • n7adoptme19605-jpg-4

    Zelda, female ‘pit bull’ mix, 19605

    THE BLADE/LORI KING
    Buy This Image

  • n3pound17351-1

    Gemma, female chow mix, 17351

    THE BLADE/AMY E. VOIGT
    Buy This Image

  • n20017-jpg-10

    Chelsey, female keeshond mix, 20017

    LUCAS COUNTY CARE AND CONTROL NO

  • n20127-jpg-12

    Nora, female coonhound, 20127

    LUCAS COUNTY CARE AND CONTROL NO

  • n19076-jpg

    Daisy, female ‘pit bull’ terrier, 19076

    LCCC

  • n19692-jpg-2

    Leroy, male 'pit bull,' 19692

    LCCC

  • n19713-jpg-4

    Marie, female boxer mix, 19713

    LCCC

  • n19978-jpg-8

    Twix, male ‘pit bull,’ 19978

    LUCAS COUNTY CARE AND CONTROL NO

  • n19948-jpg-6

    Noah, male ‘pit bull,’ 19948

    LUCAS COUNTY CARE AND CONTROL NO

  • n19434-jpg-1

    Penny, female ‘pit bull,’ 19434

    LUCAS COUNTY CANINE CARE AND CON

  • n20097-jpg

    Dandy, male ‘pit bull’ mix, 20097

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n19993-jpg-9

    Ranger, male ‘pit bull’ mix, 19993

    LCCC

  • n20116-jpg-1

    Bella, female beagle mix, 20116

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20118-jpg-2

    Tobias, male ‘pit bull’ mix, 20118

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20140-jpg-3

    Cody, male poodle mix, 20140

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20146-jpg-4

    Molly, female German shepherd mix, 20146

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20155-jpg-5

    Melvin, male ‘pit bull,’ 20155

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20184-jpg-7

    Heidi, female bulldog, 20184

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20189-jpg-8

    Dawn, female Amer. bulldog mix, 20189

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20202-jpg-9

    Emma, female ‘pit bull,’ mix, 20202

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20211-jpg-10

    Bebe, female ‘pit bull,’ 20211

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20170-jpg-6

    Hazel, female Chinese sharpei mix, 20170

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20226-jpg-11

    Moxie, female ‘pit bull,’ 20226

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • n20252-jpg-12

    Maddie, female ‘pit bull’ mix, 20252

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

These dogs are newly available for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, 410 S. Erie St., Toledo. Listed are the name, breed, sex, and impound number. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of dogs available for adoption, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com.

If you are searching for a lost dog, the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You must bring a photo ID to walk through the holding areas.

