Dogs for Adoption: 10/17

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, outside the pound in Toledo, Ohio on April 21, 2017. With him is Robin, a nine-month-old Pit Bull mix that was available for adoption. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Oct. 13 and 15 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Shih Tzu, tan and white male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (matted, severe dental disease, functionally blind, weak and painful in rear legs, disoriented, seems unaware of defecating, fractious behavior, poor prognosis); stray picked up Sept. 28 by a control officer on Glenross Boulevard, Oregon.

“Pit bull,” white and brindle female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/body handling (scored 5 out of 5 on Oct. 12); stray taken to shelter Sept. 30 by Bethany Cox, Utah Street, Toledo, from Utah Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and tan male, unlicensed; bit a person while running loose; stray picked up Oct. 3 by a control officer at 351 Parker Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female, unlicensed; bite history; surrendered Oct. 5 by Laurie Avila, Geneva Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white male, unlicensed; tried to bite shelter staff; stray picked up Oct. 11 by a control officer in the 2200 block of Academy Avenue, Toledo.

