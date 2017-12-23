Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/23

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Richard Stewart, director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Dec. 21 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Boston terrier mix, brindle and white male, unlicensed; tried to bite shelter staff; surrendered Dec. 8 by Addison Mills, Buchanan Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” orange and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​dog aggression (over-correcting other dogs and trying to bite in playgroup Dec. 20); stray picked up Dec. 12 by a control officer at 3322 Manhattan Blvd., Toledo.

Siberian husky, black and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​body handling (scored 4 out of 5 on Dec. 19); surrendered Dec. 13 by Rosemarie Barton, North Findlay Road, Haskins.

“Pit bull,” blue and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​dog aggression (jumping on and trying to bite other dogs in playgroup Dec. 20); stray picked up Dec. 17 by a control officer at 3314 Parkwood Ave., Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Dec. 15-21 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white male, unlicensed; surrendered Dec. 8 by Alicia Henneman, Rachel Road, Jerusalem Township.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white male; stray picked up Nov. 25 by a control officer at 3801 Martha Ave., Toledo.

Parson Russell terrier, white and black male; surrendered Dec. 7 by Sharon Johnson, Knoll Avenue, Sylvania Township.

Chihuahua, white male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 8 by Brie Mitchell, Garden Road, Springfield Township, from Garden Road, Springfield Township.

Australian cattle dog mix, brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 8 by Julia Edinger, West Bancroft Street, Toledo, from Nebraska Avenue, Toledo.

Pug, tan and black female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 9 by Toledo police from Airport Highway, Toledo.

Two German shepherd mixes, both black and tan males; strays taken to shelter Dec. 10 by Harold Kohler, Bakewell Street, Toledo, from Lagrange Street, Toledo.

German shepherd/​Labrador retriever mix, brindle male; surrendered Nov. 20 by Pamela Wilson, Glenross Boulevard, Oregon.

Rottweiler, black and brown male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 3 by Toledo police from Franklin Avenue and Cherry Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and brown female; stray picked up Dec. 4 by a control officer at 701 E. Central Ave., Toledo.

Chow chow/​German shepherd mix, orange and white male; stray picked up Dec. 4 by a control officer at 1927 Price St., Toledo.

Border collie/​Australian shepherd mix, black and white male; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 1215 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Waterville.

“Pit bull,” tan and white female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 5 by Jasmiere Williams, Greenwood Avenue, Toledo, from East Broadway Street, Toledo.

German shepherd mix, cream male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 10 by Harold Kohler, Bakewell Street, Toledo, from Lagrange Street, Toledo.

Boxer, black and white female; surrendered Dec. 16 by Martina Conner, Mayo Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, orange and white male; stray picked up Nov. 21 by a control officer at 838 Palmwood Ave., Toledo.

Chihuahua/​cairn terrier mix, black and tan female; surrendered Nov. 29 by Carla Frent, Mason Street, Toledo.

Boxer mix, white and brindle male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 30 by Erica Harris, Cherry Street, Toledo, from Cherry Street, Toledo.

Beagle mix, brown and white female, and Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; surrendered Nov. 30 by Dallas Kerr, Garrison Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 1 by Amber Gallagher, Rogers Street, Toledo, from the 900 block of Rogers Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 3024 Warsaw St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 3024 Warsaw St., Toledo.

“Pit bull”/​boxer mix, black and white male; stray picked up Oct. 25 by a control officer at 138 Rosalind Pl., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; stray taken to shelter Nov. 28 by Daniel Adams, Walden Avenue, Toledo, from Reynolds Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray picked up Dec. 1 by a control officer at 2115 Elm St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; surrendered Dec. 6 by Nichole Hreben, Oregon Road, Perrysburg Township.

Labrador retriever mix, brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 25 by Robin Claybourne, Marlboro Street, Toledo, from Marlboro Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; surrendered Nov. 27 by Kayleigh Thayer, Kedron Street, Toledo.

Doberman pinscher/​Rottweiler mix, black and tan male; surrendered Dec. 20 by Cynthia Rhodes, Walnut Street, Toledo.

Dachshund, white male; surrendered Dec. 11 by Rubbie Hardeman, Burwell Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female; surrendered Nov. 20 by Lillian Critchley, Oakmont Street, Toledo.

Chow chow, orange and white female; stray taken to shelter Nov. 26 by Carrie Grindle, Maginnis Road, Oregon, from Stebbins Street and the Anthony Wayne Trail, Toledo.

American bulldog, white and brindle male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 27 by James Boykin, Jackman Road, Toledo, from Clark Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.