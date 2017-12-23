Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/23

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Richard Stewart, director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Dec. 21 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Boston terrier mix, brindle and white male, unlicensed; tried to bite shelter staff; surrendered Dec. 8 by Addison Mills, Buchanan Drive, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” orange and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (over-correcting other dogs and trying to bite in playgroup Dec. 20); stray picked up Dec. 12 by a control officer at 3322 Manhattan Blvd., Toledo.
Siberian husky, black and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/body handling (scored 4 out of 5 on Dec. 19); surrendered Dec. 13 by Rosemarie Barton, North Findlay Road, Haskins.
“Pit bull,” blue and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression (jumping on and trying to bite other dogs in playgroup Dec. 20); stray picked up Dec. 17 by a control officer at 3314 Parkwood Ave., Toledo.
Dogs adopted
Dogs adopted out Dec. 15-21 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull” mix, tan and white male, unlicensed; surrendered Dec. 8 by Alicia Henneman, Rachel Road, Jerusalem Township.
“Pit bull” mix, tan and white male; stray picked up Nov. 25 by a control officer at 3801 Martha Ave., Toledo.
Parson Russell terrier, white and black male; surrendered Dec. 7 by Sharon Johnson, Knoll Avenue, Sylvania Township.
Chihuahua, white male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 8 by Brie Mitchell, Garden Road, Springfield Township, from Garden Road, Springfield Township.
Australian cattle dog mix, brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 8 by Julia Edinger, West Bancroft Street, Toledo, from Nebraska Avenue, Toledo.
Pug, tan and black female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 9 by Toledo police from Airport Highway, Toledo.
Two German shepherd mixes, both black and tan males; strays taken to shelter Dec. 10 by Harold Kohler, Bakewell Street, Toledo, from Lagrange Street, Toledo.
German shepherd/Labrador retriever mix, brindle male; surrendered Nov. 20 by Pamela Wilson, Glenross Boulevard, Oregon.
Rottweiler, black and brown male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 3 by Toledo police from Franklin Avenue and Cherry Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” white and brown female; stray picked up Dec. 4 by a control officer at 701 E. Central Ave., Toledo.
Chow chow/German shepherd mix, orange and white male; stray picked up Dec. 4 by a control officer at 1927 Price St., Toledo.
Border collie/Australian shepherd mix, black and white male; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 1215 Waterville-Monclova Rd., Waterville.
“Pit bull,” tan and white female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 5 by Jasmiere Williams, Greenwood Avenue, Toledo, from East Broadway Street, Toledo.
German shepherd mix, cream male; stray taken to shelter Dec. 10 by Harold Kohler, Bakewell Street, Toledo, from Lagrange Street, Toledo.
Boxer, black and white female; surrendered Dec. 16 by Martina Conner, Mayo Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, orange and white male; stray picked up Nov. 21 by a control officer at 838 Palmwood Ave., Toledo.
Chihuahua/cairn terrier mix, black and tan female; surrendered Nov. 29 by Carla Frent, Mason Street, Toledo.
Boxer mix, white and brindle male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 30 by Erica Harris, Cherry Street, Toledo, from Cherry Street, Toledo.
Beagle mix, brown and white female, and Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; surrendered Nov. 30 by Dallas Kerr, Garrison Road, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray taken to shelter Dec. 1 by Amber Gallagher, Rogers Street, Toledo, from the 900 block of Rogers Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 3024 Warsaw St., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” black and white male; stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 3024 Warsaw St., Toledo.
“Pit bull”/boxer mix, black and white male; stray picked up Oct. 25 by a control officer at 138 Rosalind Pl., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; stray taken to shelter Nov. 28 by Daniel Adams, Walden Avenue, Toledo, from Reynolds Road, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray picked up Dec. 1 by a control officer at 2115 Elm St., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brindle and white female; surrendered Dec. 6 by Nichole Hreben, Oregon Road, Perrysburg Township.
Labrador retriever mix, brown and white male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 25 by Robin Claybourne, Marlboro Street, Toledo, from Marlboro Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; surrendered Nov. 27 by Kayleigh Thayer, Kedron Street, Toledo.
Doberman pinscher/Rottweiler mix, black and tan male; surrendered Dec. 20 by Cynthia Rhodes, Walnut Street, Toledo.
Dachshund, white male; surrendered Dec. 11 by Rubbie Hardeman, Burwell Drive, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female; surrendered Nov. 20 by Lillian Critchley, Oakmont Street, Toledo.
Chow chow, orange and white female; stray taken to shelter Nov. 26 by Carrie Grindle, Maginnis Road, Oregon, from Stebbins Street and the Anthony Wayne Trail, Toledo.
American bulldog, white and brindle male; stray taken to shelter Nov. 27 by James Boykin, Jackman Road, Toledo, from Clark Street, Toledo.
