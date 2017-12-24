Sunday, Dec 24, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Dogs for Adoption

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/24

BLADE STAFF
Published on
  • n1bluto-jpg-1

    Bluto, male, ‘pit bull,’ 21163
  • 20802

    Roger, male, ‘pit bull,’ 20802
  • 18279

    Rufus, male, ‘pit bull,’ 18279
  • n1pudding-jpg-6

    Pudding, male, ‘pit bull’ mix, 21185
  • n1noel-jpg-4

    Noel, female, ‘pit bull,’ 21344
  • n1honeycrisp-jpg-2

    Honey Crisp, female, boxer mix, 21241
  • n1sarah-jpg-6

    Sarah, female, ‘pit bull,’ 21495
  • n1pumpkin-jpg

    Pumpkin Pie, female, shiba inu mix, 21332
  • n1rocko-jpg-4

    Rocko, male, boxer mix, 09782
  • n1rusty-jpg-5

    Rusty, male, ‘pit bull’ mix, 21549
  • n1ming-jpg-2

    Ming, female, Jack Russell terrier mix, 21679
  • n1mickey-jpg-1

    Mickey, male, 'pit bull' mix, 21664
  • n1puppins-jpg-3

    Mary Puppins, female, ‘pit bull’ mix, 21458
  • n1cherry-jpg

    Cherry, female, German shepherd mix, 21673

The dogs pictured above are newly available for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, 410 S. Erie St., Toledo. Listed are the name, breed, sex, and impound number. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of dogs available for adoption, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com.

If you are searching for a lost dog, the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You must bring a photo ID to walk through the holding areas.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…