Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 2/25

The dogs pictured above are newly available for adoption at Lucas County Canine Care & Control, 410 S. Erie St., Toledo. Listed are the name, breed, sex, and impound number. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of dogs available for adoption, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com.

If you are searching for a lost dog, the office is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You must bring a photo ID to walk through the holding areas.