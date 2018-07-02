Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 7/3

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed June 29-July 1 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
“Pit bull,” white and tan male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/dog aggression; stray taken to shelter June 19 by Cassandra Cutshall, of Oregon, from Norcross Avenue, Oregon.
Boxer mix, brindle and white male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia (emaciated, phimosis); stray taken to shelter June 21 by Brianna Driscoll, of Toledo, from Arlington Avenue and Anthony Wayne Trail, Toledo.
Akita and Boxer mix, brown and white male, unlicensed; bite history; surrendered June 2 by Darnita Holmes of Pittsburgh.
Dachshund, black and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unable to handle; stray taken to shelter June 24 by Patricia Oberhaus, of Swanton, from County Road 2, Swanton.
Australian cattle dog, white and black male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive behavior); surrendered June 29 by Robert Egbert, Arletta Street, Toledo.
Labrador retriever, white and black female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia (unable to stand, pale, not lifting head); stray taken to shelter June 29 by Thomas Claybourne, of Toledo, from Weston Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull,” orange and white male, unlicensed; aggressive, tried to bite when going back into kennel; stray picked up by a control officer May 21 from Putnam Street, Toledo.
“Pit bull” and Labrador retriever, tan male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (bite history); surrendered June 22 by Morgan Hoover, of Georgetown Street, Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
