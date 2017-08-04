U.S. must fight to protect its intellectual property

If China’s been “eating our lunch” on trade, it’s because it’s been taking our lunch money. But the Trump Administration is working on an aggressive strategy to protect U.S. businesses and intellectual property in China.

Instead of relying on the World Trade Organization, the administration is considering unilateral actions. The President might declare an emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, claiming wide powers over trade. Or the government might impose penalties under a 1974 law that allows it to investigate foreign countries’ actions.

The goal is to make China protect U.S. intellectual property and relax restrictions that force American companies to operate through partnerships with Chinese businesses. These partnerships can give Chinese companies technical knowledge developed by American firms. But without those partnerships, the U.S. businesses may not be allowed to operate in China.

In other words, the Chinese government is pressuring, if not forcing, U.S. companies to help build up China as a competitor with the United States in technology. That’s economic nationalism, Chinese style.

And that means President Trump’s American economic nationalism is needed.

Much of America’s strength lies in intellectual-property industries. Think of Microsoft software, Apple devices, and Hollywood movies. Think of computer chips. As abstract as intellectual property may seem, it’s a big part of our economy.

So if the WTO’s rules don’t give the United States a way to protect our businesses’ intellectual assets in China, the administration must find its own way to do that. It may take sanctions, and that may trigger retaliatory sanctions. But it has to be done.

China is now an economic superpower in the world. But the United States still has key advantages — advantages deeply rooted in our culture as a free, and therefore creative, society. The product of that creativity is often intellectual property. We need to protect it.