Winner of Perrysburg mayoral race will inherit booming city

Downtown Perrysburg is bustling with people on July 4, 2009. Perrysburg was voted one of America's 10 best towns for raising families in Family Circle magazine. THE BLADE

The biggest challenge for the winner of November’s mayoral campaign in Perrysburg is managing the city’s explosive growth.

As much as longtime residents would like the city to remain quaint, that is not in the cards.

In April, the city said there were about 1,000 new lots that have been approved or are in the pipeline. Luxury apartments are continuing to be built around the Levis Commons shopping area. The school district has added 637 students in the last five years, forcing the building of an intermediate school that will open next week. Soon, there will be a second fire station and a $56 million Mercy Health hospital facility.

It is a lot of growth that can overwhelm the city if there is not a clear vision on how to manage it in the years ahead.

The three candidates for mayor — incumbent Michael Olmstead, Tom Mackin, and Jonathan Orser — need to explain their visions in the weeks before the Sept. 12 primary, which will trim the field to two for the Nov. 7 election. Perrysburg must continue to meet the needs of its current residents and be welcoming to potential residents and businesses.

Three issues that Perrysburg will need to address are traffic, river development, and preserving the small-town, family friendly atmosphere.

Mr. Orser has come out against the growing number of roundabouts. He is wrong on this point. Roundabouts have been a proven way to safely alleviate traffic chokepoints. Congestion will be a growing problem, and the city will need to stay ahead of the issue.

Mr. Olmstead and Mr. Mackin have made it a priority to develop the riverfront area, particularly Riverfront Park. But more needs to be done. There had been previous discussion of connecting Riverfront, Orleans, and Hood parks. It is a good idea that would increase recreational opportunities, which are important for young families with children. Why not bring kayaking or canoeing to the parks?

As the city grows, it will be easy to lose its close-knit sense of community. There are regular concerts and car shows in the downtown area. It is important to continue those and expand upon them in other areas of town, particularly at the refurbished Riverfront Park. Money must also continue to be pumped into Perrysburg’s top-notch recreation programs. All of these things maintain community pride and cohesiveness and enhance the quality of life that millennials are seeking.

There is a reason that Perrysburg is growing so rapidly. It is a good place to live. It has historic charm, a strong retail and business foundation, great schools, and a picturesque location along the Maumee River. The challenge for the next mayor is to embrace those attributes and offer a clear vision for capitalizing on them in the future.