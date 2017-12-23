Call jail fight a draw

Attendees wear "No Jail" shirts at the meeting organized by the Lucas County Citizens Against the Neighborhood Jail about the proposed Angola Road jail location at the Reynolds Corner Library in Toledo. THE BLADE/KURT STEISS

When a three-judge appeals court panel ruled last week in favor of the city of Toledo in the long-running feud with Lucas County over jail funding, many referred to victory in terms of winning “this round” in the fight.

The panel upheld the June, 2016, decision from Lucas County Common Pleas Court — which was the first round — that the county is responsible to pay the tab for prisoners charged or convicted in Toledo for misdemeanors under state law rather than under the municipal code.



Now, presumably, both sides are braced to proceed with another appeal; another round.

Where does this cage match end? How many rounds of court appeals will the city and county endure before real bargaining begins to settle the issue and come up with a new, equitable jail-funding deal that both Toledo and Lucas County can live with?

The late Mayor D. Michael Collins picked a fight in 2014 over jail funding because he believed the city was shouldering too much of the cost for the jail. He made a clever move instructing city police to use state law, not municipal code, when charging suspects. This meant the county, not the city, would pay the cost of their jail incarceration, he argued.

Cities that have struggled to remain financially afloat while their surrounding suburbs thrive have long sought ways to tap suburban affluence to support the urban core. Mr. Collins found one more strategy for doing that.

For Mr. Collins’ purposes, it really mattered little how courts ruled on his gambit. He just needed a move that would force county officials to negotiate a new formula for paying for the jail that cost Toledo a bit less. And in the meantime, the city has saved $10 million to $12 million a year, his successor, Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said.

Both the city of Toledo and Lucas County need a jail. It is time to come to the table, as Toledo’s new mayor is about to take office, and settle the jail issue. Bargaining a new deal that funds the jail fairly should be a priority for both the city and the county in the new year.

The jail dispute has had too many “rounds.” It should not be treated like a prize fight.