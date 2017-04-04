Tesla jolts team from basement

The three best-performing teams last week in The Blade’s School Stock Contest had one major thing in common: All held shares of Tesla Inc.

The California-based electric car maker had a big week, with shares gaining almost 6 percent.

Between that and solid returns from Best Buy, J.C. Penney, and Wal-Mart, the JDMR team from Springfield High School moved up an impressive 34 spots to begin the final quarter of the contest just outside the top 10 after nine weeks of the 12-week contest.

Bonita Adams, who teaches business classes at Springfield and is advising a number of teams this year, including JMDR, said she’s tried to tell her students one big week could put them back in play.

“Some of them that were kind of on the bottom would get a little discouraged, and I would tell them you can’t get discouraged,” she said. “Anything can happen and change. Even this team at one point, they were like second or third and they dropped way down. You just never know.”

JMDR was actually in the red after week eight. But the 7.2 percent gain in week nine now has them up 7.1 percent and in 11th place.

The annual stock contest gives participating teams a hypothetical $40,000 to be split evenly among four U.S. stocks. After 12 weeks, the team whose portfolio has grown the most will take home the top prize. This year, the first place team and school will get $1,500, second place gets $250, and third place $100.

The contest is sponsored by University of Toledo’s College of Business and Innovation, which is tabulating the results, Fifth Third Bank, The Blade’s Newspaper in Education program, and the Taylor Automotive Family.

This year’s contest is happening in what has shaped up to be a strong year for securities.

“Overall market performance has been good,” said Ron Belle, senior vice president and the top regional investment adviser for Fifth Third, Year to date, all the major averages have had positive growth. The Nasdaq has had the largest increase — more than 10 percent — followed by S&P’s 500 index at 6 percent and the Dow over 5 percent.”

With three weeks left, 56 of the 85 participating teams’ portfolios have returned positive gains.

For the second straight week, the GBumpus team of St. John’s Jesuit Academy held the top spot. The team, whose holdings are Owens Corning, Cedar Fair, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Sony Corp., had turned its $40,000 into $45,339.81 through nine weeks, a gain of more than 13 percent.

Second place was held by Alpha from Rossford Junior High School, while third place was held by by Klang, from Chase STEM Academy. Each of those teams are up about 9.6 percent.

With several economic reports still to come in April and first quarter earnings reports not too far away, there’s still plenty of chance for a shake up.

Contest teams holding Tesla already have seen big movement. Shares soared more than 7 percent on Monday as investors reacted to news over the weekend that Tesla had delivered a record 25,000 vehicles in the year’s first quarter. That’s 69 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016.

Here are the Week 9 standings, with team name, school, city, and portfolio amount.

1. GBumpus, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $45,339.81

2. Alpha, Rossford Jr. High, $43,832.17

3. Klang, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $43,831.35

4. MKMJ101, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $43,777.46

5. eagles, Regina Coeli, Toledo, $43,741.83

6. PBStock, Perrysburg H.S., $43,514.29

7. Frights, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $43,105.34

8. Devils, Springfield H.S., Holland, $43,061.34

9. Sporkz, Rossford Jr. High, $42,983.11

10. 752DAVE, Riverside, Toledo, $42,890.69

11. JMDR, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,836.97

12. K5MLK, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys, Toledo, $42,817.33

13. Cards, Cardinal Stritch Catholic H.S., Oregon, $42,763.36

14. TKDB, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,742.28

15. Sbeezts, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,738.58

16. Pumas, St Pius X, Toledo, $42,585.69

17. Diamond, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $42,539.40

18. suphero, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,422.22

19. Panther, Stryker Local School, $42,396.82

20. noodles, Regina Coeli, Toledo, $42,261.01

21. squad, Regina Coeli, Toledo, $42,241.25

22. MbcD, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,149.94

23. Apache, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $42,104.80

24. Venals, Springfield H.S., Holland, $42,009.09

25. PLever, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $41,878.08

26. JETS216, Riverside, Toledo, $41,868.49

27. Stritch, Cardinal Stritch Catholic H.S., Oregon, $41,775.33

28. K4MLK, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys, Toledo, $41,708.71

29. 3LChap0, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, $41,593.75

30. Niffler, Springfield H.S., Holland, $41,439.39

31. Stocker, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $41,438.26

32. 9Gs, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $41,434.08

33. rainbow, Regina Coeli, Toledo, $41,347.25

34. Gray, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $41,315.69

35. 5Riley, Edgewater Elementary, Toledo, $41,288.16

36. Trump, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $41,183.44

37. Blue, Stryker Local School, $41,095.03

38. JohnSon, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $40,992.90

39. Savages, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $40,934.85

40. TAAA, Springfield H.S., Holland, $40,884.16

41. CBI710, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, $40,881.57

42. Kilshot, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $40,790.83

43. 6simon, Edgewater Elementary, Toledo, $40,753.70

44. H Heat, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $40,627.93

45. Unlucky, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $40,584.71

46. Avocado, Fallen Timbers M.S., Whitehouse, $40,542.97

47. Fab5, Springfield H.S., Holland, $40,477.24

48. JHall, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $40,409.74

49. ChaseSS, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $40,382.80

50. JaJeLa, Springfield H.S., Holland, $40,380.33

51. Thunder, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $40,373.82

52. 3 Mmms, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Maumee, $40,348.51

53. 13Kyles, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $40,342.56

54. MLK5, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys, Toledo, $40,300.79

55. General, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $40,128.24

56. Wiggles, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $40,101.65

57. JJGA, Springfield H.S., Holland, $39,963.22

58. Forte, Springfield H.S., Holland, $39,855.66

59. JJRT, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $39,725.22

60. Stockup, Fallen Timbers M.S., Whitehouse, $39,708.33

61. BookIt, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $39,701.93

62. TXDA, Springfield H.S., Holland, $39,655.35

63. ChaseJH, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $39,416.98

64. DDA, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $39,375.51

65. AWBiz, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $39,330.92

66. IDC, Rossford Jr. High, $39,220.14

67. Ksquad, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $39,137.38

68. Nerds, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $39,078.23

69. Delph1, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, $39,039.01

70. Oreo, Springfield H.S., Holland, $38,938.68

71. Jordans, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $38,717.94

72. AWECON7, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $38,683.18

73. YBAS, Springfield H.S., Holland, $38,623.59

74. bestMLM, Riverside, Toledo, $38,559.65

75. 4 Star, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $38,058.10

76. MLK6, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys, Toledo, $37,826.07

77. Patches, Anthony Wayne H.S., Whitehouse, $37,683.06

78. Gold, Chase STEMM, Toledo, $37,527.80

79. Delta, Springfield H.S., Holland, $37,522.80

80. Googol, Springfield H.S., Holland, $37,303.59

81. BEAST45, Riverside, Toledo, $37,050.14

82. TJMP, Springfield H.S., Holland, $36,809.43

83. Delph2, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, $36,411.64

84. Yaross, St. John's Jesuit Academy, Toledo, $34,261.82

85. Kodak, Rossford Jr. High, $33,529.26

