Gaber reports progress on UT challenges

The University of Toledo is strong and can be stronger, President Sharon Gaber said Wednesday during her first state of the university address.

She cited budget savings, increased fundraising, and more faculty research as evidence UT has a solid base on which to build.

“I'm very happy to report that we've made considerable progress in laying that foundation, one step at a time,” said Ms. Gaber, who became president in July of 2015.

She told the hundreds of people gathered in the Thompson Student Union auditorium about the challenges the university faces, including a tight budget.

“This is very serious,” she said. “We are facing decisions that will impact lives and our day-to-day university operations.”

A state budget proposal calls for tuition to be frozen for another two years and includes a requirement that the university pay for textbooks, estimated to cost UT more than $13.5 million a year. Gov. John Kasich’s budget includes a 1 percent increase in state support.

Ms. Gaber also said UT’s six-year graduation rate will drop, which will decrease state funding based on performance.

“We know there are some students who joined UT five and six years ago who were not as prepared for college as more recent students,” she said.

Ms. Gaber hopes her goals will be met in five to 10 years, and UT will be “a highly desirable, sought-after, nationally ranked, comprehensive, public research university anchoring the northern part of this state,” she said.

Sharon Speyer, chairman of the board of trustees, said Ms. Gaber has a fantastic vision for UT.

“She’s working collaboratively with her team,” Ms. Speyer said. “She’s really making a difference.”

During the address, Ms. Gaber announced mandatory Title IX and ethics training for all faculty and staff starting in July and a task force on sexual assault awareness and prevention to compare UT’s practices with best practices at other universities.

“Student safety is a top priority, and we will continue enforcing zero tolerance of any type of abuse,” she said.

Outside the venue, about 50 members of the Communication Workers of America Local 4319 and their supporters seized the opportunity to rally in support of a contract to follow the one that expired at the end of last year.

“Hard-working employees need to maintain their ability to keep a decent standard of living,” the union said. “The University of Toledo seems only to have money for the top positions at the university.”

Several members, including Michael Kosmatak, came into the auditorium for the second half of Ms. Gaber’s address. They held signs but did not disturb the event.

“We’re here to serve the students,” said Mr. Kosmatak, a 27-year employee who works in maintenance.

UT spokesman Christine Billau said contract negotiations are ongoing, and the university respects the rights of employees to demonstrate.

