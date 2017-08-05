Two Toledo Public Schools administrators suspended after incident at conference

Two Toledo Public Schools administrators were suspended without pay after one took a photo of the other’s genitals using a third employee’s cell phone during a work-related conference in Florida.

Jennifer Lawless, college and career readiness executive director, and Robert Mendenhall, curriculum director, were suspended for 10 and five days, respectively, after TPS officials found the two violated the district’s sexual harassment policy and code of conduct.

An employee reported going to the lobby at the hotel where the group was staying to retrieve a personal cell phone about 1:30 a.m. June 28, and Mr. Mendenhall resisted returning it unless the employee provided a passcode.

“After I retrieved my phone from him, I discovered that Jennifer Lawless had used my phone to take a picture of Bob Mendenhall’s penis,” a harassment complaint filed by the employee stated.

A TPS harassment committee recommended July 10 that both employees receive no less than three days’ suspension without pay, according to district records. Ms. Lawless was suspended without pay for 10 days while Mr. Mendenhall was suspended for five. Both must attend harassment training “in a one-on-one setting with an outside professional third party,” records show.

Ms. Lawless was placed on an improvement plan, and Mr. Mendenhall must attend mediation sessions.

Ms. Lawless did not return a call for comment Friday while Mr. Mendenhall declined to comment when reached by phone. A representative from the Toledo Association of Administrative Personnel, the union that represents both employees, could not be reached for comment Friday.

Brian Murphy, deputy superintendent of schools, said all TPS employees are required to follow board policy and that district leaders are “highly disappointed in this situation and that it happened.”

“We hold our employees to high standards of professionalism,” he said. “That includes whether you’re in Toledo or you’re at a professional development out of town, you are representing the district.”

He said the school’s investigation concluded Ms. Lawless’ and Mr. Mendenhall’s differing roles in the incident warranted different punishments.

Officials took into account past disciplinary decisions made when other employees were punished for similar situations, he added.

“It was an unfortunate incident where poor judgment was made between a couple of employees. Based on the data that we used and based on their roles in the situation, I think the consequences were fair,” Mr. Murphy said.

TPS officials report disciplinary actions against employees to the state department of education, he added.

Ms. Lawless has been with the district since 2004 and in 2009 was promoted to director level post for which she is paid a $96,355 salary.

Mr. Mendenhall has been with the district since 2002 and also was promoted in 2009 to director, for which he now is paid $96,685 yearly. Their personnel files each included high marks on recent leadership assessments.

Both employees were paid their daily rate during the Florida conference, as they would be for any board business, TPS spokesman Patty Mazur said.

Mr. Mendenhall returned to work July 31, and Ms. Lawless is expected back to work Aug. 7.

