Tiffin University offers criteria discount

OBJECTTIFFIN — Employees of Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce member organizations or companies can now receive a tuition discount at Tiffin University.
The university announced a $200 per-credit-hour discount for on-campus undergraduate programs and a $100 per-credit-hour discount for graduate degree programs, online and off-campus bachelor’s degree programs.
The discount begins with the upcoming fall semester.
