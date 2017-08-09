BGSU plugs in new technology at historic halls

Dean of BGSU College of Arts & Sciences Ray Craig talks about the new chemistry labs inside of Moseley Hall at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. THE BLADE/LORI KING

Enlarge | Buy This Image

BOWLING GREEN — With all new classroom projectors, movable furniture, and USB-compatible outlets, it’s hard to believe Bowling Green State University’s Moseley and University halls were built more than 100 years ago.

The new technology — plus the modern lighting and furniture design — is part of a combined $46 million renovation to two of campus’ oldest buildings that administrators believe will equip students and educators well into the future.

Crews on Tuesday worked to add finishing touches so each building will be ready for public tours set for Thursday and Saturday and for the first day of classes at BGSU on Aug. 21.

“I think they have been totally transformed,” President Mary Ellen Mazey said. “It’s very important for BGSU’s future to have state-of-the-art facilities for our students.”

Moseley Hall is home to spacious science labs and classrooms, while University Hall has become a one-stop-shop for undergraduate student support services.

The admissions, international studies, undergraduate research, learning communities, service-learning, and preprofessional advising offices all are housed there.

“In the past those centers and offices were spread throughout campus, and this building gives us a chance to bring together all of those support services for our students,” Senior Vice President and Provost Rodney Rodgers said. “And at the same time there are six active learning classrooms, very cutting-edge classrooms, as well as a variety of other seminar rooms.”

University Hall, which was originally intended to serve as a campus focal point, opened in 1915, according to BGSU’s website.

It initially housed, among other things, an auditorium, a library and classrooms. It has served a variety of functions throughout its existence.

Project plans call for a new state-of-the-art feel, and preservation of the building’s history, officials said in an online construction update.

Moseley Hall first opened for classes in 1916, and served as the university’s main science building for 50 years. It also at one time housed the livestock on the first floor. Since 1966 the building has housed a variety of different academic departments, offices, and classrooms.

Brian Swope, assistant director of design and construction, said in an online project update that the project aimed to bring the building’s exterior “back more to what it’s original look would be,” while modernizing the building’s interior.

Moseley Hall, which connects to University Hall through a covered walkway, has ultra-modern science labs with sleek new fume hoods, microscopes, and space to prepare experiments and store equipment.

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Ray Craig said the upgrade ensures the university can keep up with scientific advances for years to come.

He said it’s important for BGSU to offer current technology for students, but he emphasized that it is equally important to give faculty top-of-the-line equipment for their lessons and research.

“When you do something like this it inspires the faculty to change the curriculum,” he said. “They bring it up to date and they push it ahead.”

BGSU isn’t the only area campus unveiling renovations this year. University of Toledo students will be able to research, study, and collaborate in the newly modernized Carlson Library on the main campus.

The $3 million summer project replaced the building’s dated, dark exterior with massive glass windows to let natural light into all five floors of the library. The lighting, flooring, and furniture also received a much-needed face-lift.

The work follows third and fourth-floor interior renovations done last year, all part of a $6 million, multiyear upgrade paid for with state capital funds.

“We’re no longer just a vault of books and materials,” said Beau Case, the new dean of University Libraries. “The modern library is a place of discovery and inspiration.”

One Mr. Case’s favorite parts of the remodel is the 48 group study rooms that students can reserve. There’s also a writing center, computer lab, and a new second-floor student lounge for military veterans and current service members.

“It’s a place where students will want to come and stay,” Mr. Case said. “I want to provide them an environment where they will learn and succeed, and we have all of it together in this facility.”

Several other capital projects are under way at colleges and universities across the region.

College and Veterans halls at Owens Community College in Perrysburg Township are getting a facelift, and Lourdes University in Sylvania is remodeling a portion of its Russell J. Ebeid Recreation Center into a gaming arena to be ready this fall for the inaugural e-sports season.

Mercy College of Ohio underwent a $1.5 million computer network infrastructure upgrade to provide high-speed internet and Wi-Fi enhancements, and Northwest State Community College in Archbold is renovating its welding and machining lab spaces.

Terra State Community College in Fremont broke ground this summer on a new, 200-bed student housing complex. The $14.5 million project should be complete in 2018.

Heidelberg University in Tiffin and Ohio Northern University in Ada both are unveiling remodeled dining halls when classes resume.

Monroe County Community College broke ground on a 2,500-square-foot expansion to its Live Sciences Building on the college’s main campus. The addition is part of a $1.25 million upgrade to the building that also includes major exterior structural repairs.

Contact Sarah Elms at selms@theblade.com, 419-724-6103 or on Twitter @BySarahElms.