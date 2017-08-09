Wednesday, Aug 09, 2017
Education

GALLERY: Rogers grad organizes supply giveaway

    Volunteer Kimberly Daniels, left, smiles at her nephew Cameron Rios, 7, while he shows her his new backpack during a backpack giveaway event sponsored by Kimonti McSwain in the Rogers High School gym Tuesday.

    Phyllana Collins, 10, checks out the school supplies in her new backpack.

    Kimonti McSwain, a 2013 graduate of Rogers High School, left, poses for a picture with principal Kelly Welch, right, during a backpack giveaway event sponsored by McSwain in the Rogers High School gym.

    Destyn Fuller, 7, left, watches while friends Dre'Shawn Foster, 5, center, and Cay'Leb Stacker, 6, right, do a little dance in line to get pizza.

    University of Toledo mascot Rocky greets kids during a backpack giveaway event sponsored by Kimonti McSwain.

    Cameron Rios, 7 shows off his Marvel backpack during the event.

    A Power Rangers backpack and unicorn backback, right, were two of many colorful backpacks filled with supplies for kids during a backpack giveaway event at Rogers High School.

    Jana Burks, center, smiles at her children while they stand in line to get pizza.

The Back to School: School Supply Giveaway, held Tuesday afternoon, was organized by Kimonti McSwain, a 2013 Rogers graduate, in collaboration with Bass Gods Records, a Florida-based band and music production team.

