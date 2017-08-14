Maumee principal launches education app in response to challenge

What started as a challenge from Maumee Superintendent of Schools Todd Cramer has turned into quite the project for Nick Neiderhouse, the principal at Wayne Trail Elementary School.

Wayne Trail Principal Nick Neiderhouse said the app's main part is the forums for various educational topics.

Mr. Neiderhouse in May launched his WeTeach mobile app, designed to provide teachers and other education professionals a place to interact and share ideas with each other. He collaborated with Maumee-based WhizFish to create the app, but he did most of the work himself.

“[Mr. Cramer] challenged us as administrative staff to go out to other school districts to get ideas and bring them back to our district,” Mr. Neiderhouse said. “I met with principals, and I thought, ‘How can I make it easier to connect efficiently and electronically?’ In the social-media world we live in, it’s definitely out there. I just don’t know if we’re accessing it educationwise.”

The app is free to download for Apple and Android devices. More than 200 people are using the app, and Mr. Neiderhouse hopes that number will continue to rise as school comes back in session this fall.

Inside the app are several interactive tools, including 17 forums where a wide range of educational topics can be discussed. Conversations are broken down by content and grade level. Tabs exist for innovation, school counselors, and STEM learning, among others.

“The main part of the app is the forums,” Mr. Neiderhouse said. “It allows you to gear your focus on a specific grade level and content area so you’re not just doing general comments and collaborating with people who have nothing to do with your content or grade level. Just like on Twitter, you can ‘like’ something. You can share a post if you think it was a good idea. You can take pictures.”

Ryan Osier, Wayne Trail’s school counselor, uses the app frequently. He said counselors could benefit from it because there are far fewer counselors than teachers.

“In counseling, there’s always that fine line between morals and ethics,” Mr. Osier said. “This allows you to kind of pick the brain of others and see what maybe they would do without giving out too much information, like a student’s name.

“For being a beginning app, it’s really easy to use. It has that social component like Facebook or Instagram. It’s as modern of an app as you’ll find.”

Mr. Neiderhouse trademarked the name and logo and hopes to turn his start-up into something bigger.

“I don’t want people to be scared of social media,” he said. “I think sometimes teachers shy away from it, but this is a very professional format. There are a lot of possibilities if more people start using it.”

