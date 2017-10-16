Monday, Oct 16, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Education

Student of the Week: Kylee Ramsey, Genoa

BLADE STAFF
Published on
K-Ramsey-22581827-jpg

Kylee Ramsey of Genoa High School

Enlarge

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Anatomy

Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Key Club

Hobbies: Reading, fishing, spending time with friends

Store: Forever 21

Musical Artist: Don’t have one

Movie: Moana

TV Show: The Office

 

FUN FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: We Were Liars

Person You’d Like to Meet: Selene Gomez or Zac Efron

Person Most Admired: My mom

Item always in your locker: Phone charger

First Job: Bob Evans

Top Accomplishment: Getting into National Honor Society

 

FUTURE PLANS:

After Graduation Plans:  Attend the University of Toledo and major in nursing

Career Goal:  I hope to one day graduate with a Physician Assistant degree and work in a hospital in pediatrics

Quote from Teacher:  “Kylee is a bright light at Genoa High School,” said Maria Maluchnik, Counselor. “You will always find her with a smile on her face and a positive word to share with someone. She is helpful, caring, intelligent, and a very hard worker. We are proud to say Kylee is a Genoa Comet!”

   -  Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…