Student of the Week: Kylee Ramsey, Genoa

Kylee Ramsey of Genoa High School
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Anatomy
Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading, Key Club
Hobbies: Reading, fishing, spending time with friends
Store: Forever 21
Musical Artist: Don’t have one
Movie: Moana
TV Show: The Office
FUN FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: We Were Liars
Person You’d Like to Meet: Selene Gomez or Zac Efron
Person Most Admired: My mom
Item always in your locker: Phone charger
First Job: Bob Evans
Top Accomplishment: Getting into National Honor Society
FUTURE PLANS:
After Graduation Plans: Attend the University of Toledo and major in nursing
Career Goal: I hope to one day graduate with a Physician Assistant degree and work in a hospital in pediatrics
Quote from Teacher: “Kylee is a bright light at Genoa High School,” said Maria Maluchnik, Counselor. “You will always find her with a smile on her face and a positive word to share with someone. She is helpful, caring, intelligent, and a very hard worker. We are proud to say Kylee is a Genoa Comet!”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
