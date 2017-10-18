Washington Local Schools five-year forecast shows deficit spending

Washington Local Schools could put a levy on the ballot as early as 2018 to offset deficit spending predicted in the district’s five-year forecast.

“The forecast does not look good,” board member James Langenderfer said at a board meeting Wednesday.

The five-year forecast, approved unanimously by the board, indicates the public school system will be running a $3.2 million deficit this school year and predicts the deficit will only continue beyond that.

“We’ll have minimal [revenue] growth over the next four years,” district Treasurer Jeff Fouke said. “That is concerning, as our expenses have a tendency to increase, but our revenue will not.”

The district has a unencumbered fund balance of about $21.1 million, but that will dwindle if the deficit spending occurs as predicted. The forecast indicates that “rainy day” fund will decrease to about $17 million next school year, $10.6 million in the 2019-2020 school year and about $2 million in 2020-2021, before slipping about $6.6 million in the red in the 2021-2022 school year.

The district’s budget this year is about $85 million, district records show.

Mr. Fouke attributed the budget woes to what he said is unfair per-student funding by the state. Washington Local’s state funding will increase in each of the next two years by about 3 percent — or about $900,000 — but he said it should be much more.

The state capped funding increases at 3 percent for the district, so even as enrollment grows Washington Local Schools won’t collect any additional state dollars for new students, Mr. Fouke said.

“The cap has really impacted this district greatly, and I don’t see the cap going away anytime soon,” he said.

Mr. Fouke said the district must be diligent on staffing, new programs, and purchases to decrease deficit spending, but it’s likely a new levy will need to pass to keep the school from operating in the red.

“In Ohio schools, we’re forced to go to the voters for new funding,” he said.

Mr. Fouke told board members they’ll need to go for a levy sooner rather than later and said it’s up to them to determine the amount. He said the district has passed all five levies it has put on the ballot since 2000, but the margin of success has been shrinking.

Board President David Hunter said officials need to become “more vocal” on what he said is an unfair school funding model in Ohio.

“We have a phenomenal community that supports us, and they support us because they know that we’re frugal and we don’t waste our money,” he added.

