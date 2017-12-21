Northwest State Community College hikes tuition rates

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Northwest State Community College students will pay more per credit hour beginning this summer.
Trustees last week approved a $10 tuition increase per semester hour for in-state students, raising the price from $157.33 to $167.33. That translates to an increased cost of $150 per semester for a student taking 15 credit hours.
The out-of-state surcharge — which is added to in-state tuition — also will increase $10 per semester hour, up from $151.33 to $161.33.
