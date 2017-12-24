Music teacher steps down at St. Francis after complaints made

Michael Kastner plays piano for the St. Francis Men's Chorus Singing Blue in 2010. Kastner resigned Thursday after receiving complaints. The Blade/Lori King

A music teacher at St. Francis de Sales High School in Toledo has resigned after complaints were made against him.

High school President Rev. Geoff Rose said in a school news release that musical director Michael Kastner stepped down on Thursday.

He had previously been suspended and was returned to the school “with specific expectations to be met.

“Upon his return, and after further mutual consideration, Mr. Kastner has decided to resign his position at St. Francis,” according to the school’s statement.

Father Rose said, “We accept and respect Michael’s decision to step down as teacher, Director of Musical and Singing Blue. Currently, there is no timetable for determining his replacement, but we will work in the best interest of our students in determining the next director.”