Student of the Week: Christopher Pfaff, Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School

Christopher Pfaff
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Science
Extracurricular Activities: Track and field
Hobbies: Fishing
Car: Dodge Charger
Store: Best Buy
Musical Artist: Five Finger Death Punch
Movie: The Wedding Ringer
TV Show: Breaking Bad
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Garlic bread pizza
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The House of Hades
Person You’d Like to Meet: Oliver Sykes
Person Most Admired: Sylvester Stalone
Item always in your locker: Lots of loose leaf paper
First Job: Lifeguard’
FUTURE:
Top Accomplishment: Eagle Scout at age 13
After Graduation Plans: College (not sure where) close to home
Career Goal: Pharmacist
Quote from Teacher: “Christopher Pfaff is an exceptional student at Cardinal Stritch,” said Tyler Lentz, Director of Music. “Whether it is in band, golf, or in the classroom, Chris is committed to improving himself and others around him. Chris has a strong work ethic and is constantly working on ways to improve himself. He will continue to strive for excellence and help others do the same.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.