Student of the Week: Christopher Pfaff, Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Science

Extracurricular Activities: Track and field

Hobbies: Fishing

Car: Dodge Charger

Store: Best Buy

Musical Artist: Five Finger Death Punch

Movie: The Wedding Ringer

TV Show: Breaking Bad

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Garlic bread pizza

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: The House of Hades

Person You’d Like to Meet: Oliver Sykes

Person Most Admired: Sylvester Stalone

Item always in your locker: Lots of loose leaf paper

First Job: Lifeguard’

FUTURE:

Top Accomplishment: Eagle Scout at age 13

After Graduation Plans: College (not sure where) close to home

Career Goal: Pharmacist

Quote from Teacher: “Christopher Pfaff is an exceptional student at Cardinal Stritch,” said Tyler Lentz, Director of Music. “Whether it is in band, golf, or in the classroom, Chris is committed to improving himself and others around him. Chris has a strong work ethic and is constantly working on ways to improve himself. He will continue to strive for excellence and help others do the same.”

