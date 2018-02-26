Motivational speaker to offer Maumee students tips on how to manage stress

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., serves as another reminder of the added stress and threats facing children today, but there are ways to manage them.

Bruce Boguski, motivational speaker, author, and media personality. He is speaking at Maumee High School Monday. Enlarge

That’s where Bruce Boguski comes in. The author, columnist, and motivational speaker has spent the past 27 years teaching students, adults, and athletes how to overcome obstacles and manage stress.

Mr. Boguski, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University, is president of The Winner’s Edge based in Findlay. He will give a free presentation at 7 p.m. Monday at Maumee High School. The event is open to community members, parents, and students in grades 4-12.

Establishing a powerful belief will be one of the focal points.

“Learned helplessness is a behavioral phenomenon sweeping across the country,” Mr. Boguski said. “Kids are becoming depressed, using drugs, destructive behavior, alcohol abuse, a lot of school suicides, and of course that shooting [two weeks ago] in Florida. It all starts when a kid learns helplessness.”

It’s no surprise Mr. Boguski speaks about beating the odds and handling stressful situations; he’s done it from an early age.

Mr. Boguski earned a football scholarship to BGSU. During a trip to the college, his vehicle was struck head-on by a drunken driver. He woke up in a hospital with a broken neck and was told he would never walk again.

“They had a list of all these things I’d never be able to do,” Mr. Boguski said. “I always address the kids and say, ‘I guarantee in your life right now someone is telling you that you can’t do something. I’m here to prove they’re wrong.’”

Many of Mr. Boguski’s techniques come from time spent with athletes. He said most field goal kickers and golfers have specific routines they follow to visualize the next kick or putt.

Mr. Boguski said visualization is a key component in remaining calm during a pressure-packed situation.

“Shaun White visualized his final run [at this year’s Olympics] before it happened,” he said. “He saw it occur. Tom Brady played out in his mind his game-winning drive in his first Super Bowl for 10 years.”

Not all of the challenges facing today’s youth are obvious. Mr. Boguski said what kids are consuming today are causing problems.

He pointed to sugar intake as a major issue harming brain development. Mr. Boguski said the average American child is ingesting more than 200 pounds of sugar a year, compared to seven in 1960.

“The things kids are eating today are causing tremendous inflammation in their bodies, which are directly related to their brains,” Mr. Boguski said.

Mr. Boguski said having a positive self-image is important for children. He said one way to achieve that is to keep a journal of good deeds done for others.

“The stress kids are under today affects their thoughts, actions, and what they think they’re capable of doing,” Mr. Boguski said. “But there are ways to handle that, and we’re going to talk about that.”

