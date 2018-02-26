Monday, Feb 26, 2018
Student of the Week: Kendall Wells, Clay High School

Kendall Wells

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Humanities

Extracurricular Activities: Limelighters

Hobbies: Singing and reading

Car: Dodge Journey

Store: Kohl’s

Movie: Moana

Musical Artist: Shawn Mendes

TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Pizza

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Saint Anything

Person You’d Like to Meet: Julie Andrews

Person Most Admired: My older sister

Item always in your locker: Nothing, I don’t use it

First Job: Oregon Recreation Concessions worker

Top Accomplishment: Placing 3rd at DECA State Competition, and going to Internationals

 

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Attend Kent State University to double major in business management and human resource management

Career Goal: Move to New York City working in business related to theatre

Quote from teacher:  “Kendall is an extraordinary young scholar, and provides insight, leadership, and a caring attitude to my classroom on a daily basis," said Scott Bruns, Humanities teacher. “She possesses a fierce intelligence and a strong moral center, and I am impressed by her every day.

   -  Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.

