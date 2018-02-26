Student of the Week: Kendall Wells, Clay High School

Kendall Wells
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Humanities
Extracurricular Activities: Limelighters
Hobbies: Singing and reading
Car: Dodge Journey
Store: Kohl’s
Movie: Moana
Musical Artist: Shawn Mendes
TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Pizza
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Saint Anything
Person You’d Like to Meet: Julie Andrews
Person Most Admired: My older sister
Item always in your locker: Nothing, I don’t use it
First Job: Oregon Recreation Concessions worker
Top Accomplishment: Placing 3rd at DECA State Competition, and going to Internationals
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Attend Kent State University to double major in business management and human resource management
Career Goal: Move to New York City working in business related to theatre
Quote from teacher: “Kendall is an extraordinary young scholar, and provides insight, leadership, and a caring attitude to my classroom on a daily basis," said Scott Bruns, Humanities teacher. “She possesses a fierce intelligence and a strong moral center, and I am impressed by her every day.
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
