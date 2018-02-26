Student of the Week: Taylor Fleitz, Bedford High School

Taylor Fleitz
FAVORITES:
School Subject: Math
Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading
Hobbies: Golf, 4-H
Car: Jeep Liberty
Store: TJ Maxx
Movie: The Blind Side
Musical Artist: Thomas Rhett
TV Show: Friends
FAST FACTS:
Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets
Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Rose Under Fire
Person You’d Like to Meet: Maya Angelou
Person Most Admired: My uncle Daniel
Item always in your locker: Coffee Cups
First Top Accomplishment: Becoming a district champion, state champion, and qualifying/competitor at the Internationals in Anaheim, California for DECA
FUTURE:
After Graduation Plans: Pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Toledo or Boise State University
Career Goal: To build and design artificial internal organs, artificial body parts, and prosthetics
Quote from teacher: “Taylor has been an amazing leader throughout her high school career,” said Christy Avalos, teacher, “but this year she is an all-star! Taylor single-handedly brought back our homecoming parade. This was an awesome event that both our students and the community immensely enjoyed! Taylor also planned a Trunk or Treat for our high school programs to promote themselves while engaging in a community friendly event. Taylor is involved in Student Council, Students in Action, DECA and the Student Prevention Leadership Team. She makes a lasting contribution to every group and stays dedicated to her classroom studies.”
- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.
