Student of the Week: Taylor Fleitz, Bedford High School

FAVORITES:

School Subject: Math

Extracurricular Activities: Cheerleading

Hobbies: Golf, 4-H

Car: Jeep Liberty

Store: TJ Maxx

Movie: The Blind Side

Musical Artist: Thomas Rhett

TV Show: Friends

FAST FACTS:

Cafeteria Food Must Have: Chicken nuggets

Last Book Read That Wasn’t Required: Rose Under Fire

Person You’d Like to Meet: Maya Angelou

Person Most Admired: My uncle Daniel

Item always in your locker: Coffee Cups

First Top Accomplishment: Becoming a district champion, state champion, and qualifying/competitor at the Internationals in Anaheim, California for DECA

FUTURE:

After Graduation Plans: Pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Toledo or Boise State University

Career Goal: To build and design artificial internal organs, artificial body parts, and prosthetics

Quote from teacher: “Taylor has been an amazing leader throughout her high school career,” said Christy Avalos, teacher, “but this year she is an all-star! Taylor single-handedly brought back our homecoming parade. This was an awesome event that both our students and the community immensely enjoyed! Taylor also planned a Trunk or Treat for our high school programs to promote themselves while engaging in a community friendly event. Taylor is involved in Student Council, Students in Action, DECA and the Student Prevention Leadership Team. She makes a lasting contribution to every group and stays dedicated to her classroom studies.”

- Information is compiled for The Blade by the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.