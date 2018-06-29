Balazs takes helm of UT College of Business and Innovation

Strong ties already have been forged between the University of Toledo’s College of Business and Innovation and the Toledo business community.

But opportunities exist to strengthen those ties or create others, the new dean of the university’s business school said.

Dr. Anne L. Balazs, new dean of the University of Toledo College of Business and Innovation. University of Toledo Enlarge

Anne L. Balazs, a professor of marketing and current interim dean of the business college at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, earlier this month was chosen to oversee UT’s business school.

She is the first woman to be named dean of the business college. Amy Morrison served as interim dean from 1965 to 1966, according to the university.

Ms. Balazs said for now she doesn’t know much about UT’s College of Business and Innovation, other than it has earned a great reputation.

“It's the only college of business and innovation in the country with that title. That makes it distinct, and living up to that name is very important,” she said. “The innovation part is pretty critical to what it does. I would have to say that the way the college of business serves the Toledo community and the way the community supports it is very unique.”

Ms. Balazs said she briefly had a chance to talk with some UT alumni about the business college, and she was quite pleased by what she heard.

“Everybody sort of converged with this message of how much they had learned at the university, how much they learned at the college. How can you not want to be in a place like that?” she said.

The college is “meeting its metrics, and it’s exceeding its goals. I not only wanted to be a part of that, I want to make that success greater,” Ms. Balazs said.

The new dean has a doctorate degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, and studied masters-level coursework in economics at Boston University while working at Fidelity Investments. She received her bachelor’s degree in economics from Smith College in Northampton, Mass.

She has had research published in the Journal of International Business, the Journal of Consumer Affairs, Psychology & Marketing, and the Journal of Business Research.

Besides serving as interim dean at Eastern Michigan, where Ms. Balazs has been for 10 years, she also served as interim assistant vice president and director of graduate studies, interim director of graduate studies, special assistant to the dean of the College of Business, head of the Department of Marketing, and a professor of marketing.

Before coming to the state of Michigan, Ms. Balazs was interim dean of the College of Business at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., and head of its division of business and communications. She began her career as a University of Oklahoma assistant professor of marketing.

Ms. Balazs said she was pleased to learn that UT’s business school has been a great source of research for the Toledo business community.

Ms. Balazs said a good business school must work in tandem with the local business community.

“I know that has been the case here,” she said.

For example, Ms. Balazs said, UT’s Family Business Center has been great at bringing local business alumni and the Toledo business community together to solve a variety of business problems.

“It’s been putting out some really strong research that maybe the local community is not even aware of,” she said.

Ms. Balazs said as the business college’s new dean — and as someone with expertise in marketing — it would make sense to give such research greater public exposure.

“But the first step is to get to know partners and expand our efforts to include other kinds of business. Some of that can come from alumni contacts, or from the business community,” she said. “But it can also come from entrepreneurs or new businesses coming into the community.”

The financial services and health care industries have a major stake in the Toledo market, Ms. Balazs said. “There are a lot of businesses and many kind of businesses that we can meet and work with, and they with us,” she added. “Our research can feed their businesses.”

Ms. Balazs was surprised to learn she was the first woman named dean of UT’s College of Business and Innovation. But that does not reflect negatively on the university, she added.

“It has nothing to do with Toledo. Of the [Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business] accredited schools, only about 20 percent have female deans,” Ms. Balazs said. “It’s fairly rare, so I’m very proud to be the first at Toledo.”

Contact Blade Business Writer Jon Chavez at jchavez@theblade.com or 419-724-6128.