Wood County Education Service Center taps North as superintendent

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Educational Service Center’s governing board on Thursday named Mark North its new superintendent.

The board gave Mr. North, of Fairborn, Ohio, a three-year contract. He replaces Kyle Kanuckel, who was hired in July, 2011, and whose resignation was approved by the board Feb. 27, with the effective resignation date of Saturday.

The board voted unanimously to offer Mr. North the contract. Mr. North is currently superintendent of Fairborn City Schools in Greene County, and the ESC board said he has 20 years experience as superintendent. He has experience in rural, suburban, and urban districts, and the Ohio School Boards Association Southwest Conference named him the 2018 Outstanding Superintendent.