Monday, Sep 03, 2018
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Education

Lourdes University names V.P. of finance, administration

BLADE STAFF
Published on
Blade-stock-art-182

Lourdes University in Sylvania.

The Blade
Enlarge | Buy This Image

Lourdes University has appointed Jeffrey Lewis Williams as its vice president of finance and administration.

Mr. Williams will oversee the business office, information technology, administrative services, facilities and grounds, security, the bookstore, and human resources. He assumed his duties Friday.

Mr. Williams previously served as chief operating officer and senior vice president of finance and administration at Capitol Technology University in Maryland.

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2018 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…