Lourdes University names V.P. of finance, administration

Lourdes University in Sylvania.
The Blade
Lourdes University has appointed Jeffrey Lewis Williams as its vice president of finance and administration.
Mr. Williams will oversee the business office, information technology, administrative services, facilities and grounds, security, the bookstore, and human resources. He assumed his duties Friday.
Mr. Williams previously served as chief operating officer and senior vice president of finance and administration at Capitol Technology University in Maryland.
