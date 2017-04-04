Matzo recipes with more ‘freedom,’ less ‘affliction’

Matzo is called “the bread of freedom” for its role in the Jews’ flight from slavery in Egypt.

Moses and the Israelites fled so quickly that there was no time to let dough rise; so instead they brought a flat bread to sustain them — something akin to matzo — rather than anything light and leavened.

To commemorate the Exodus, Jews eat matzo at Seder — a ceremonial meal held on both the first and second nights of Passover — and throughout the eight-day holiday, which will begin this year at sundown on Monday. Per Deuteronomy 16:3: “You shall not eat leaven with [the Passover sacrifice]; for seven days you shall eat with it matzoth ... for in haste you went out of the land of Egypt, so that you shall remember the day when you went out of the land of Egypt all the days of your life.”

Matzo is also referred to as “the bread of affliction” as a remembrance of the misery of being enslaved.

but for those who miss bagels and rye bread, cakes and cookies, traditional pastas, and a wide range of other items forbidden during the holiday, Passover’s bread of affliction can sometimes seem literal. Substitutes are made with matzo, matzo meal (finely ground matzo), or farfel (matzo broken into tiny pieces), all of which are very dry and can make dishes heavy and dense.

But no more. Passover options are now going beyond the usual matzo “flatbread” pizza, which many people rely upon during the holiday, and leaden, rather than leavened, breakfasts and desserts.

“Matzo, with its ancient origins, is bursting with modern possibilities,” writes Michele Streit Heilbrun in Matzo: 35 Recipes for Passover and All Year Long, written in collaboration with chef David Kirschner. Their book offers creative recipes ranging from Blueberry and Cheese Blintzes to spaetzle and even Apple Crumb Pie, none of which violates Passover’s strict edicts.

A great-granddaughter of Aron Streit, founder of the famed Streit’s matzo factory that is now run by a fifth generation of the family, Ms. Heilbrun is an expert on this subject.

She and Mr. Kirschner offer inspired uses for matzo and dishes made with it: Matzo Ball Croutons (prepared matzo balls quartered and then baked until crisp), Chilaquiles (fried strips of matzo simmered in a tomatillo sauce), and even Spanakopita and Tiramisu (using layers of matzo in place of phyllo dough and ladyfingers, respectively).

This year, matzo will be the bread of deliciousness.

Matzo Tacos

“Talk about an inspiring way to use leftovers!” writes Michele Streit Heilbrun. Feel free to use beef, chicken, or vegetables from your Seder, or prepare a filling just for this dish.

Salsa:

4 plum tomatoes, diced

1/​2 white onion, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed, minced

Juice of 1 lime

1/​4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Tortillas:

2 cups matzo meal

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/​2 teaspoon chili powder

2 cups warm water

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 egg

Filling:

18 ounces cooked brisket, chicken, or cooked vegetables

Cilantro

Sliced red onion

Make the salsa: In a bowl, stir together the tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, lime juice, cilantro, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Make the tortillas: In a large bowl, stir together the matzo meal, salt, and chili powder. Combine the warm water, olive oil, and egg, then pour into the dry ingredients; mix until a smooth dough forms. Allow the dough to rest, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

With slightly damp hands, form 1/​3 cup of dough into a flat disc. Place each disc between two sheets of plastic wrap and use a rolling pin to roll it into a 7-inch circle about 1/​4-inch thick; carefully peel off the plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. When it just begins to smoke, place 1 tortilla in the pan and cook until some dark brown spots appear, about 30 seconds or so. Use a spatula to flip it and cook for another 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate to cool and repeat with the remaining tortillas. It is okay to stack the cooked tortillas.

Make the filling: Place the brisket or chicken and half of the salsa in a medium saucepan over medium heat, cover, and gently simmer until warmed through, about 10 minutes.

Serve the filling in the tortillas, topped with cilantro, red onion, and additional salsa.

Note: The cooked tortillas feel stiff and brittle when they are removed from the pan, but as they cool and rest they will soften and become pliable. Store in an airtight zip-top bag.

Yield: 10 tortillas

Source: Adapted from Michele Streit Heilbrun, Matzo: 35 Recipes for Passover and All Year Long

Rocky Road Truffles, right, and Matzo Tacos. The Blade/Amy E. Voigt

Rocky Road Truffles

“These chocolate truffles are the perfect Passover candy,” writes Michele Streit Heilbrun. “Toasted farfel and marshmallows make for a richly textured interior, and the coating of nuts and a bit of sea salt add the perfect crunch on the outside.”

1 cup matzo farfel (see note)

1 cup walnut or pecan pieces

12 ounces dark chocolate chips or chopped chocolate

2 teaspoons margarine or butter

1/​2 cup plain unsweetened almond milk

3/​4 cup mini marshmallows

Preheat the oven to 350F.

Line two baking sheets with aluminum foil; spread the farfel on one sheet and the nuts on the other. Place both sheets in the oven and bake until the farfel and nuts are lightly toasted and aromatic, about 2 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool briefly, then roughly chop the nuts; set both the nuts and the farfel aside.

Combine the chocolate, margarine or butter, and almond milk in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly with a rubber spatula until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth. Pour the chocolate mixture into a large bowl and set aside for 15 minutes to cool.

Fold the marshmallows and the farfel into the chocolate. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place it into the refrigerator to chill for several hours, until firm but scoopable.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Form 1-inch balls from the chocolate mixture, using damp hands. (Rinse excess chocolate off your hands periodically, as needed.) Roll the chocolate balls through the chopped nuts to coat and set them on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chocolate mixture and nuts.

Return the truffles to the refrigerator to firm up, about 1 hour. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Note: If you can’t find farfel, take 2 sheets of plain or egg matzo and, using a food processor or a knife, chop them into 1/​4-inch pieces.

Yield: About 30 truffles

Source: Adapted from Michele Streit Heilbrun, Matzo: 35 Recipes for Passover and All Year Long

