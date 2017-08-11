Newlyweds Nicole and Jimmy Vasill of Graytown share a beef brisket sandwich together during Taste of Maumee in 2016 at the Maumee Summer Fair. THE BLADE

The 40th annual Maumee Summer Fair kicks off Friday in uptown Maumee.

The festivities begin Friday night with the Taste of Maumee, featuring 14 restaurants. The kids fun zone offers several games, pony rides, and inflatables.

Live music will include The 25s and Not Fast Enuff from 5 p.m. until midnight.

More than 130 vendors will line the streets Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Summer Fair parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by a classic car show.

The fenced-in beer garden will be open both nights for adults 21 and older.

For more information, visit maumeesummerfair.com.